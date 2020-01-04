On Dec. 29 at 3:45 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1600 block of South Joyce Street for a report of shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers located a male subject suffering from a gunshot wound. The subject was transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation determined that a dispute between known parties preceded the shooting. All parties involved have been identified, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.