Virginia State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old Louisa County girl last seen Monday with her mother's ex-boyfriend.
State police say Isabel Shae Hicks is believed to have been abducted around 1 a.m. Oct. 21 by
She is now considered to be in extreme danger, prompting police to issue an Amber Alert Friday evening.
Isabel was last seen at her home in Bumpass. She is white, has blond hair and blue eyes, is 4 feet 11 and weighs 120 pounds.
Lynch is white, has brown hair and brown eyes, is about 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 195 pounds. His date of birth is Nov. 22, 1985.
The two are believed to be traveling in a 2003 Toyota Matrix, with Virginia tags VEM-9071.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234.
