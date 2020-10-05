A 32-year-old Annandale man was killed in a crash early Monday at the intersection of Columbia Pike and Lincolnia Road.
Police were called to the scene about 2:20 a.m., where they found the driver had left the roadway while traveling east on Columbia Pike.
Erwin Rodriguez, 32, of Annandale, was thrown from the moped and pronounced dead on-scene, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
It is unknown if speed or alcohol are factors. Next of kin have been notified. Rodriguez was wearing a helmet. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411
