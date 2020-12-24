A 64-year-old Annandale man died Wednesday afternoon following a crash just after noon at the intersection of Zion Drive and Abernathy Court.
Fairfax County police say Jae Eung Kim was the lone occupant and driver of a 2004 Hyundai Accent traveling north on Abernathy Court when he crossed over Zion Drive, left the roadway and hit a tree. Kim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances that led to this crash.
Anyone with information is ask to call the Fairfax police crash reconstruction unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.
