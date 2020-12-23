A local resident told Vienna police that a check she had mailed Nov. 27 at noon at the mailbox at Lawyers Road and Church Street, N.W., near the Vienna Post Office had been stolen, forged and cashed.
The incident is among several check thefts that have occurred at that location in recent months.
