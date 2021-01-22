[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A woman living in the 900 block of Woodnor Drive, N.E., told Vienna police that a check she had mailed sometime after Nov. 1 last year at the mailbox on Church Street, N.W., and Lawyers Road, N.W., had been stolen, forged and cashed.
Several such thefts have been reported from that mailbox in recent months.
