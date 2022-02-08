Police are investigating after an apartment and parked car were damaged by gunfire early Sunday at the Southampton Apartments in the 4100 block of Southway Lane in Triangle.
A resident called police about 12:25 p.m. reporting that she heard a loud noise around 1:30 a.m. and checked her home but didn't immediately see any damage. Later that morning, the resident found a bullet hole in the gutters and contacted the police.
Officers discovered a round traveled into the apartment through a front window and into the ceiling of the living room, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
While investigating the incident, officers located an unoccupied vehicle that sustained damage consistent with being struck by projectiles. Shell casings were also located and turned over to police by another resident of the apartment complex. No injuries or additional property damage were located.
