Arlington ‘Citizens Police Academy’ accepting applications

The Arlington County Police Department is now accepting applications for the 23rd Citizens Police Academy, a 12-week programming held Thursday evenings starting on Sept. 19 at the county police headquarters, along with two Saturday-daytime field trips.
Participants must be at least 18 years old, have no felony convictions and reside or work in Arlington County. Due to the nature of the material being covered and the location, a background check is required.
Applications are due by Sept. 1. For information, call (703) 228-4247 or see the Website at https://police.arlingtonva.us/citizens-police-academy/.
