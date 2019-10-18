The Arlington County Police Department, Arlington County Sheriff’s Office and federal Drug Enforcement Administration will host their 18th drug-takeback event on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at locations across the county.
Local residents can drop off expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs with no questions asked at Fire Station #1, 500 South Glebe Road; Fire Station #2, 4805 Wilson Blvd.; and Fire Station #9, 1900 South Walter Reed Drive.
Liquids, needles and other sharp objects are not accepted.
In addition, the county government has placed four permanent drug-takeback boxes at various locations across the community. According to officials, they have received more than 2,800 pounds of medication since the launch of the effort in June 2018.
The permanent locations are Fire Stations 2, 5 and 9 and the Arlington County police headquarters, 1425 North Courthouse Road. They are available 24 hours per day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.