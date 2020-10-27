The Arlington County Sheriff’s Office has met all applicable Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) standards following an audit that was conducted earlier this year, and has won recertification.
Congress enacted the legislation in 2003 to address sexual misconduct in prisons, jails, juvenile facilities and other confinement facilities. National standards were developed in 2012 for enhancing the prevention, detection, reduction, reporting of and response to sexual assault, abuse and harassment.
In 2014, the Arlington County Detention Facility was the first jail in the region to gain certification in PREA standards, and was re-certified in 2017.
“The Arlington County Sheriff’s Office is committed to fully complying with the standards of PREA to provide a safe, humane and secure environment for all individuals in our care,” Sheriff Beth Arthur said in a statement. “Achieving PREA compliance is a testament to the hard work and dedication of Sheriff’s Office staff to ensure the Detention Facility is an environment free of sexual misconduct, abuse, assault and harassment.”
