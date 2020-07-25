A 51-year-old Arlington man has been arrested and charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.
According to county police, the department received a tip from the Northern Virginia/DC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force about possible crimes, and began investigating the case. Detectives later arrested Arlington resident Christopher Morse in connection with it.
Detectives have not located evidence to suggest the suspect had inappropriate contact with children, but the case remains open and active, Arlington police said.
