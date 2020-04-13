Town of Vienna Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Herman on April 5 at 3:40 p.m. requested help from town police because two men were trespassing on municipal tennis courts at Glyndon Park, 300 Glyndon St., N.E.
The town government recently closed the tennis courts to the public because of the COVID-19 outbreak, and the men climbed the fence to enter the courts, police said.
When the director spoke to the men, they became disorderly with her and refused to leave, authorities said.
Authorities have charged the suspects, a 32-year-old Vienna man and 33-year-old Arlington man, with trespassing. Police notified both men that they were banned from all town parks, and released them on their signatures.
(Vienna police do not routinely provide the names of those arrested in weekly roundups of activity.)
