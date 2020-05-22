The Arlington County Police Department will now be taking non-emergency reports submitted online in Spanish in addition to English.
The expansion of the online-reporting system is an effort both to reach out to local residents and to minimize unnecessary person-to-person contact between police and the public during the public-health emergency.
Among the matters that can now be reported in Spanish: vehicle tampering, vandalism, identity theft, harassing phone calls, fraud, larceny and vehicle theft. In addition, the system accepts information that may not necessarily be a crime, but which the individual believes should be reported to police.
In addition, the system has been updated to accept reports (in English and Spanish) on a number of types of vehicle crashes, including hit-and-run, those on private property and those with no injuries and less than $1,500 damage.
Reports can be submitted through https://police.arlingtonva.us/; they will be reviewed, usually, within 24 hours, and upon approval will become an official police report. Those submitting items will receive the report number, and ultimately will receive a copy of the final report.
Major crimes, including crashes with injury or extensive damage, should still be reported by calling police at (703) 558-2222 or, in an emergency, 9-1-1.
