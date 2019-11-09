Arlington police on Nov. 7 announced the arrest of a suspect in a shooting that had occurred the previous day in the Boulevard Manor community.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Wilson Boulevard around 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 6 for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by medics to an area hospital with injuries that are considered non-life-threatening.
“The preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect and victim are known to one another and that a verbal dispute preceded the shooting,” police said in a statement.
Arrested was 21-year-old Jhonatan Zavaleta Cruz of Falls Church, who was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting during the commission of a felony. He was held without bond.
