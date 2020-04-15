News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
ROBBERY:
* On April 4 at 8:05 p.m., an individual met another person in the 4900 block of Columbia Pike for a pre-arranged sale of a cell phone.
According to police, the suspect first paid the victim cash for the phone, then threatened him and grabbed both the phone and the cash. The suspect then fled in a silver Honda Civic.
The suspect is described as a white male, 5’7”, 160 pounds.
INDECENT EXPOSURE:
* On April 6 at 2:30 p.m., police were dispatched to Wilson Boulevard and North Oakland Street for a reported indecent exposure in progress.
Police determined that, as the victim was sitting at an outdoor table, a male suspect approached, sat down near her and allegedly began touching himself inappropriately.
According to police, the victim moved away from the suspect, who contiued to expose his genitals and touch himself inappropriately.
Arriving officers located the suspect and took him into custody without incident.
The suspect – 36-year-old Donte Smith of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged with indecent exposure (3rd-plus offense) and public masturbation.
NARCOTICS VIOLATION:
* On April 9 at 12:22 a.m., an officer was on patrol on Wilson Boulevard at North Garfield Street when he observed a vehicle believed to be occupied by a wanted suspect, police said.
The officer was preparing to make a traffic stop when the subject pulled his vehicle over and fled on foot, police said.
A perimeter was established and the area was searched with the assistance of a helicopter provided by the Fairfax County Police Department, but was unsuccessful.
The suspect is described as an Hispanic male, in his 30s, 5’7”, with dark facial hair and glasses.
During the investigation, two occupants of the vehicle were detained by officers. Following investigation, one of them – 29-year-old Cindy Tosti of Alexandria – was charged with possession of a controlled substance and identity theft. She was held without bond.
BURGLARY:
* On April 5 between midnight and 9 a.m., a home and vehicle in the 3400 block of South Stafford Street were entered. Items of value were taken.
* Sometime before April 8 at 4 p.m., a home in the 1800 block of Crystal Drive was burglarized. Items of value were taken.
ARLINGTON MAN FINDS HIMSELF BANNED FROM VIENNA PARKS:
* Town of Vienna Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Herman on April 5 at 3:40 p.m. requested help from town police because two men were trespassing on municipal tennis courts at Glyndon Park, 300 Glyndon St., N.E.
The town government recently closed the tennis courts to the public because of the COVID-19 outbreak, and the men climbed the fence to enter the courts, police said.
When the director spoke to the men, they became disorderly with her and refused to leave, authorities said.
Authorities have charged the suspects, a 32-year-old Vienna man and 33-year-old Arlington man, with trespassing. Police notified both men that they were banned from all town parks, and released them on their signatures.
(Vienna police do not routinely provide the names of those arrested in weekly roundups of activity.)
