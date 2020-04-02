News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
EMPLOYEE ARRESTED AFTER SHOOTING WOULD-BE ROBBER:
* A 33-year-old District of Columbia man faces multiple charges after shooting a juvenile during the attempted robbery of the store in which he was working.
According to county police, they were dispatched to the 2400 block of Shirlington Road on March 29 at 4:53 a.m. for a report of three suspects forcing entry to a business and stealing cash and merchandise.
According to police, an employee inside a secure back room heard the break in, retrieved a firearm, opened the door to the sales floor and discharged the weapon, striking one juvenile subject.
The employee retreated to the back room but re-entered the sales floor and discharged his weapon again as the subjects were attempting to flee the business, police said.
Arriving officers located the injured juvenile subject outside the business. He was transported by medics to an area hospital with injuries that are considered serious but non-life-threatening. The other two subjects fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival.
Following consultation with the commonwealth’s attorney’s office, the employee, Hamzeh Abushariah, 33, of Washington D.C., was charged with malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm and violation of a protective order. He was held without bond.
Police say charges related to the break-in “are anticipated at a later date.”
ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT:
* On March 24 at 9:31 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Richmond Highway for a report of a trespassing, after a hotel employee located a suspect asleep inside a room who refused to leave when instructed.
Arriving officers made contact with the suspect, who refused to identify himself and acted disorderly, police said. The suspect actively resisted when being placed under arrest, police said.
The suspect – 34-year-old Eric Slocum of Manhattan Beach, Calif. – was arrested and charged with assault-and-battery on police, obstruction of justice, trespassing and drunk in public. He was held without bond.
LARCENY:
* On March 24 at 3:36 a.m., police were dispatched to the 5700 block of 8th Road North for a report of an individual attempting to enter parked vehicles.
Police located a suspect matching the description provided by a witness. When stopped by police, the suspect provided false information relating to his identification, police said.
During the course of the investigation, the suspect was found to be in possession of alleged stolen items, police said.
The suspect – 24-year-old Kevin Hernandez Gomez of Falls Church – was arrested and charged with petty larceny and providing false identity to law enforcement. He also was served with outstanding warrants from Fairfax County.
