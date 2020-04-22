News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
MALICIOUS WOUNDING:
* On April 15 at 12:22 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2200 block of Shirlington Road for a report of a stabbing.
According to police, a verbal dispute escalated into a physical altercation, with the male victim suffering a minor stab wound.
The investigation is ongoing.
ASSAULT AND BATTERY:
* On April 13 at 12:38 p.m., an individual was sitting in the 3100 block of Lee Highway when a suspect approached and stole his cellphone, police said.
The victim confronted the suspect and a struggle ensued, at which time the victim was assaulted, police said.
The suspect – 36-year-old Aaron McLaughlin of Manassas – was arrested and charged with assault-and-battery and grand larceny. He was held without bond.
BRANDISHING:
* On April 10 at 12:38 p.m., an employee of a business in the 3500 block of Wilson Boulevard was engaged in a dispute with a customer when the employee asked the person to leave, police said.
The individual initially complied, but then re-entered the business and attempted to take a photograph of the employee. After the individual departed a second time and entered his vehicle, the employee attempted to photograph the license plate, but the suspect displayed a firearm and threatened him.
The suspect is described as a black male, driving a black Dodge pick-up truck.
* On April 11 at 2:48 p.m., several victims were inside an apartment in the 1700 block of 26th Street South when they heard a suspect kicking at their door while displaying a handgun.
Responding officers canvassed the building and located someone matching the description.
The suspect – 40-year-old Cedric Dickson of Arlington – was arrested and charged with brandishing, possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs and possession of a variety of controlled substances. He was held without bond.
INDECENT EXPOSURE:
* On April 13 at 11:19 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2000 block of 15th Street North for a report of a man exposing himself, police said.
The suspect – 34-year-old Anthony Faucette of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with two counts of indecent exposure. He was held without bond.
MOTOR-VEHICLE THEFT, HIT-AND-RUN:
* On April 12 at 5:05 a.m., police responded to the 1500 block of 28th Street South for a report of multiple suspects tampering with vehicles in the area.
Arriving officers located numerous suspects inside a vehicle, which was determined to be stolen, police said.
During the incident, the driver put his vehicle in reverse, causing it to strike a police vehicle, then the suspects – three juvenile males – attempted to flee before being taken into custody, police said.
Petitions were obtained on a variety of charges, ranging from hit-and-run and motor-vehicle theft to unauthorized possession of credit-card numbers, as well as charges of obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit a felony.
MISSILE INTO OCCUPIED DWELLING:
* On April 13 at 2:31 p.m., contractors performing maintenance work on a home in the 3800 block of 13th Street South located a hole in the roof, and recovered a bullet in the crawl space.
BURGLARY:
* On April 11 at 4:03 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2500 block of Lee Highway for a report of an alarm activation.
Responding officers determined that an individual had entered the business. Nothing was reported missing, but damage was caused.
* On April 15 between 1 and 2:30 p.m., a home in the 1600 block of North Oak Street was burglarized. Items of value were taken.
* On April 16 between 3:15 and 3:50 p.m., a home in the 1000 block of North Stafford Street was burglarized. Damage was caused, and items of value were taken.
The suspect is described as a male, 50 to 60 years old, 5’5”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.