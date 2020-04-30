News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
HOMICIDE:
* The Arlington County Police Department is investigation a homicide that occurred April 23 in the Green Valley community.
At around 9:54 p.m., police were dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1900 block of South Lowell Street. Upon arrival, officers approached the vehicle and located a male victim dead in the driver’s seat suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Police identified the victim as 45-year-old Marshall Stevens of Arlington. The case remains an active investigation.
ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT:
* On April 23 at 11:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2000 block of North Cleveland Street to follow up on an incident that had been responded to earlier in the evening.
Police detained one man, described as intoxicated, and while escorting him to the transport vehicle, the individual actively resisted arrest and kicked an officer multiple times, police said. When taken to the hospital for treatment of previously sustained injuries, the suspect threatened an officer and attempted to kick him.
The suspect – 33-year-old Adrian Jones of Arlington – was arrested and charged with two counts of assault-and-battery on a police officer, obstruction of justice, carrying a concealed weapon and drunk in public. He was held without bond.
There were no additional charges brought against Jones from the earlier incident.
STRANGULATION/BRANDISHING/ASSAULT:
* On April 19 at 11:41 a.m., a dispute over a parking spot occurred in the 4400 block of 31st Street South, police said.
According to police, one individual parked his vehicle, then the other individual approached him, grabbed and assaulted him, then went into a residential building and returned with a firearm, which he brandished before returning to the building.
The suspect – 30-year-old Desmond Young of Fort Washington – was arrested and charged with strangulation, assault-and-battery and brandishing a firearm.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
UNLAWFUL ENTRY:
* On April 20 at 2:10 a.m., police were dispatched to a report of a burglar alarm at Washington-Liberty High School.
Arriving officers determined that five or six people gained entry to the building, fleeing prior to police arrival.
The suspects are described as white males, 14 to 16 years old.
* On April 21 at 2:44 a.m., police were dispatched to the report of a burglar alarm at Yorktown High School.
Arriving officers located and detained the juvenile suspect, who will face petitions related to unlawful entry, possession of burglarious tools and wearing a mask in public.
GRAND LARCENY:
* On April 21 at 1:44 p.m., police were dispatched to the 4000 block of Lee Highway, after an inventory determined that, between April 7 and April 21, four silver 2020 Toyota Highlanders were determined to have been stolen.
BURGLARY:
* On April 18 between 1:15 and 7 p.m., a home in the 1300 block of North Troy Street was burglarized. Items of value were taken.
* On April 11 at 4:03 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2500 block of Lee Highway for a report of an alarm activation.
Responding officers determined that an individual had entered the business. Nothing was reported missing, but damage was caused.
* On April 15 between 1 and 2:30 p.m., a home in the 1600 block of North Oak Street was burglarized. Items of value were taken.
* On April 16 between 3:15 and 3:50 p.m., a home in the 1000 block of North Stafford Street was burglarized. Damage was caused, and items of value were taken.
The suspect is described as a male, 50 to 60 years old, 5’5”.
* On April 23 at 5:59 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Clarendon Boulevard for a report of a residential burglary. Items of value were taken, and damage was caused.
(1) comment
As usual, ACPD does not perform well when the incidents are "grab and run".
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.