News of crime and punishment taking place across Arlington this week:
ARMED ROBBERY:
* On March 29 at 11:15 p.m., two individuals entered a business in the 4500 block of Lee Highway and demanded the employee open the cash register.
According to police, one suspect went behind the counter and brandished a firearm at the victim while the second suspect began removing cash from the register.
The suspects then fled in a light-colored sedan, driven by a third person.
The first suspect is described as a white male, 5’2”. The second and third suspects are described as black.
INDECENT EXPOSURE:
* On March 30 at 2:04 p.m., an individual in the 1400 block of South Joyce Street reported that an individual was allegedly intoxicated and acting disorderly inside an apartment.
Arriving officers located the suspect – described as partially undressed – in the hallway of the apartment building. The suspect repeatedly ignored direction to get to the ground and continued to act aggressively toward officers, police said.
An officer deployed a substance similar to pepper spray, which had “little effect” on the suspect, who continued to advance toward officers, police said. A second officer then deployed a taster, which enabled officers to take the suspect into custody.
The suspect – 40-year-old Kenneth Archer of Arlington – was arrested and charged with public intoxication, obstruction of justice and indecent exposure.
SEXUAL BATTERY:
* On April 1 at 7:30 p.m., a woman was walking in the area of North Glebe Road at 24th Road North when an individual approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks.
The victim turned around and yelled at the suspect, who fled on foot.
The suspect is described as a light-brown-skinned male, with a skinny to medium build.
UNLAWFUL ENTRY:
* On March 28 at 3:50 a.m., a woman was inside her home in the 700 block of 21st Street South when she observed a man open the door and enter the home.
The victim screamed and the suspect fled on foot. He is described as a male with a medium build.
BURGLARY:
* On March 30 between 10:10 a.m. and 9:39 p.m., a business in the 2100 block of Clarendon Boulevard was burglarized by two individuals. Items were tampered with and other items were stolen.
On March 31 at approximately 9:05 a.m., the female suspect re-entered the business, but nothing was reported stolen.
The first suspect is described as a white female, with blonde hair. The second suspect is described as a black male, with an average build and a beard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.