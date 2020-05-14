News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
ROBBERY:
* On May 7 at 11:25 a.m., two individuals entered a business at North Oak Street and Key Boulevard. An employee of the business noticed one of the men attempting to leave without paying for merchandise, and confronted him. The suspect shoved the employee, causing her to fall, police said.
The suspects are described as black males, both 5’7”, one 150 to 160 pounds and the other 190 pounds. They were driving a light-blue SUV.
RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE:
* On May 2 at 11:46 p.m., an officer was alerted to a license-plate-reader “hit” on a vehicle previously reported stolen out of the District of Columbia. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled n the vehicle.
The driver eventually stopped the vehicle at the intersection of 9th Street South and South Oakland Street, when all four occupants fled on foot.
Three of the suspects were apprehended by responding officers, while a fourth was taken into custody following a helicopter search.
The driver – 20-year-old Avery Robinson of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged with possession of a concealed weapon, possession of stolen goods, eluding, unauthorized use of a vehicle and obstruction of justice. He was held on a secured bond.
The three other occupants were released; police said they anticipated charges would be filed at a later date.
ELUDING:
* On May 5 at 2:23 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2500 block of 9th Road South for a report of a fight within a business.
A responding officer, who was on foot, attempted to stop a fleeing vehicle in the parking lot, but the driver did not comply and fled the scene.
The suspect – 26-year-old Victoria Lawson of the District of Columbia – was later stopped, arrested and charged with assault-and-battery, felony eluding, felony destruction of property, possession of marijuana and four counts of felony child abuse and neglect.
GRAND LARCENY:
* Between April 25 and May 1, two Toyota Highlanders were found to have been stolen from a dealership in the 4000 block of Lee Highway.
BURGLARY:
* Sometime between May 1 at 1 a.m. and May 2 at 1:30 a.m., a home in the 1700 block of North Troy Street was burglarized. Items of value were taken.
* On May 3 at 10:46 p.m., police were dispatched to a report of a noise coming from an area of an apartment building in the 1000 block of North Stuart Street where packages are stored.
According to police, a resident noticed a man in possession of several opened package, who was detained by police.
The suspect – 22-year-old Yeison Orellana Perez of Fairfax – was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, burglary and possession of burglarious tools.
* On May 3 at 7:05 p.m., two individuals were inside a locked business in the 2000 block of Wilson Boulevard when a man allegedly forced entry by kicking the glass door.
According to police, the victims fled through the rear of the business but were followed by the suspect, who made threats. One juvenile victim was treated on the scene for minor injuries.
The suspect – 37-year-old Willie Jackson of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with unlawful wounding, assault-and-battery, felony destruction of commercial property and burglary. He was held without bond.
* On May 4 at 1:55 a.m., a business in the 600 block of North Glebe Road was burglarized. Items of value were taken.
* On May 4 at 2:04 a.m., police responded to a burglary in progress in the 600 block of North Randolph Street.
Investigation determined that two suspects forced entry into a business while a third waited outside. Nothing was taken.
The suspects are described as black males, 17 to 20 years old, between 5’10” and 6 feet tall.
* On May 5 at 2:15 p.m., a man heard a noise inside his residence in the 1400 block of South Eads Street and saw the door slam shut. The victim observed a man in the hallway and confronted him; the man denied being in the apartment, then fled prior to police arrival.
It later was determined that items of value had been stolen from the residence, including a credit card that was used for fraudulent purchases.
The suspect is described as an older, light-skinned black male, 5’9”, overweight.
UNLAWFUL ENTRY:
* On May 1 at 2:47 p.m., police were notified that several entrances to a building in the 1900 block of North Highland Street were found to be unsecured. Items inside were tampered with.
