News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
ASSAULT-AND-BATTERY ON POLICE:
* On May 11 at 10:37 a.m., police officers were at Virginia Hospital Center when a subject began acting disorderly, police said.
A brief struggle ensued, during which the suspect struck an officer with a closed fist, causing minor injuries, police said.
The suspect – 22-year-old Daunte Butler of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with assault-and-battery on law enforcement. He was held without bond.
MALICIOUS WOUNDING:
* On May 14 at 12:35 a.m., a verbal dispute in the 4300 block of Pershing Drive turned physical when one of the combatants allgedly struck the other with a pocket knife, causing a laceration, police said.
The suspect fled in a vehicle, but later was arrested.
The suspect – 49-year-old Melvin Farmer of Alexandria – was charged with malicious wounding, driving under the influence, contributing to the delinquency of a minor (four counts) and operating a vehicle without a license. He was held without bond.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
ASSAULT-AND-BATTERY:
* On May 9 at 2:30 p.m. police were dispatched to the Interstate 66 tunnel in Rosslyn for a report of an exposure.
According to police, a passenger in a ride-share vehicle began making inappropriate comments to the driver and grabbed her arm. The victim forced him out of the vehicle while the man was touching himself inappropriately. The suspect then fled.
The suspect – 27-year-old Demetrius Dent of Forestville, Md. – was arrested and charged with assault-and-battery and indecent exposure.
ROBBERY:
* On May 9 around 1 a.m., an individual was walking in the area of Columbia Pike and South Greenbrier Street when two suspects assaulted him and took his wallet.
The victim sustained minor injuries.
* On May 10 at 2:10 p.m., an individual was withdrawing cash from an ATM in the 4600 block of South King Street when he was approached by two individuals who asked for change.
When the victim refused, the individuals began making threats. The suspects then fled.
The suspects are described as black males, 14 or 15 years old, 5’8” to 5’10”, with skinny builds.
ATTEMPTED ROBBERY:
* On May 11 at 1:45 p.m., an individual was riding a scooter in the 1500 block of North Lincoln Street when she was approached by someone who attempted to grab her backpack.
According to police, the victim was struck by the suspect, but was able to run away and seek assistance while sustaining minor injuries.
The suspect is described as a white male, 15 years old, 5’3”, with curly brown hair.
* On May 8 at 2:57 p.m., police were dispatched to 23rd Street South and Richmond Highway for a report of a fight in progress.
According to police, one of the combatants attempted to steal the backpack of the other during the altercation.
The suspect – 41-year-old David Bates of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with attempted robbery and drunk in public.
BURGLARY:
* Sometime between May 8 at 10 a.m. and May 10 at 7 a.m., a home in the 900 block of North Pollard Street was burglarized. Items of value were taken.
* On May 9 between 3 and 11 a.m., a home in the 800 block of North Randolph Street was burglarized. Items of value were taken.
* On May 10 at 2:15 p.m., the management of an apartment in the 1800 block of North Quinn Street found various personal items inside a vacant apartment.
There were no signs of forced entry, police said.
* On May 12 at 4:50 a.m., a business in the 600 block of South Carlin Springs Road was burglarized. Items of value were taken.
The suspect is described as a tall, skinny male, wearing a mask and gloves.
* On May 12 at 10 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1100 block of North Glebe Road for a report of a burglar alarm.
Investigation revealed that four suspects had forced entry to the business, but had fled before police arrival.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY:
* On May 14 at 2:45 p.m., an individual entered a residence in the 800 block of North Wakefield Street and began throwing items through a broken window.
Investigation revealed that the suspect also damaged four vehicles in the area, police said.
The suspect – 62-year-old Darrel Pearce of Arlington – was charged with felony destruction of property, felony unlawful wounding and four counts of misdemeanor destruction of property.
LARCENY FROM VEHICLE:
* On May 7 at 6 a.m., police received a report of a larceny from auto in the 4400 block of 1st Street South.
Police determined that nine unlocked vehicles were entered, with items of value taken.
CONCEALMENT OF BODY:
* Arlington police have arrested a man who was charged with concealment of a dead body following an incident first classified as a suspicious death in the Ashton Heights neighborhood.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North Piedmont Street on May 8 at 4:44 p.m. for a report of suspicious circumstances. During the course of investigation, information was developed about a possible body inside the home.
Officers established a perimeter, secured a search warrant and members of the department’s SWAT team were sent inside, where they discovered the body.
According to police, investigation determined that the body had been in the residence for several days.
A suspect – 51-year-old Roscoe James Shaw of Arlington – was arrested and charged with concealment of a dead body.
