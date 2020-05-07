News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
ANIMAL CRUELTY:
* On April 27 at 2:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1400 block of North Taft Street for a report of an individual allegedly throwing two dogs off the balcony of a residence.
The animals were taken to a local animal hospital, but died.
The suspect – 26-year-old Zachary Hanson of Arlington – was arrested, charged with two counts of cruelty to animals and was held without bond.
ELUDING:
* On April 27 at 2 a.m., police were dispatched to North George Mason Drive and North Carlin Springs Road for a report of an auto tampering.
While checking the area, police observed a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Manassas. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled the scene at a high rate of speed.
MISSILE INTO OCCUPIED VEHICLE:
* On April 30 at 12:10 p.m., an individual was driving on Columbia Pike at South Carlin Springs Road when another individual allegedly threw a brick through the rear window of his vehicle, causing the window to shatter.
The suspect – 29-year-old Walter Viera of Arlington – was arrested and charged with shooting or throwing a missile at occupied vehicles, and was held without bond.
LARCENY:
* On April 28 at 11:41 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Fern Street for a report of a larceny.
Employees of the store noticed an individual allegedly conceal merchandise, then leave without paying. When the employees confronted the suspect outside, he threw rocks at them and through a window of the business.
When police arrived, the suspect attempted to flee, police said.
The suspect – 46-year-old Taoufik Ali Hamadi of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with petty larceny and destruction of property.
UNLAWFUL ENTRY:
* On April 25 at 2 a.m., police were dispatched to the 4800 block of 9th Street South for a report of a burglary in progress at a home that was under construction.
Officers took two suspects into custody.
The first suspect – 34-year-old Oscar Serpas-Cruz of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with unlawful entry. The second suspect – 18-year-old Kenis-Alexis Canales-Guevara of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with unlawful entry and carrying a concealed weapon.
BURGLARY:
* Sometime between April 26 at 6 p.m. and April 28 at 8 a.m., a home in the 3900 block of Fairfax Drive was burglarized. A purse was reported taken.
* On April 28 between 1 and 7 a.m., a home in the 800 block of North Pollard Street was burglarized. Items of value were taken.
