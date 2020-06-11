News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
ROBBERY:
* On May 31 at 3:44 a.m., a man entered a business in the 4200 block of Fairfax Drive and attempted to access locked merchandise, police said. He left when directed to by an employee.
According to police, the suspect later returned, selected merchandise and threatened the employee before fleeing. Arriving officers located the suspect in the area.
The suspect – 30-year-old Charles Middleton of Fairfax – was arrested and charged with robbery and drunk in public. He was held without bond.
ATTEMPTED ARMED ROBBERY:
* On June 3 at 11:26 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1300 block of South Joyce Street, where an individual allegedly had entered a business, stated he had a firearm and demanded money.
The suspect fled before police arrival. He was located in the vicinity and taken into custody.
The suspect – 25-year-old Caleb Stevens of Temple Hills – was charged with attempted armed robbery and carrying a concealed weapon.
MISSILE INTO OCCUPIED DWELLING:
* On May 31 at 11:24 p.m., an individual who was a passenger in a vehicle waiting in a drive-through lane in the 5000 block of Lee Highway, allegedly became irate at the wait, exited his vehicle and threw a cellphone at the window of the business, causing damage.
The vehicle fled before police arrival.
The suspect is described as a black male, 5’5” to 6 feet tall, 1600 to 200 pounds, with black hair and a beard.
BURGLARY:
* On May 30 at 1:09 a.m., a business in the 2700 block of Washington Boulevard was entered. Items of value and cash were taken.
The suspect is described as an older male of unknown race with a medium build.
ATTEMPTED BURGLARY:
* On June 2 at 3:32 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a single-vehicle crash into a building in the 2600 block of Columbia Pike.
The vehicle fled the scene prior to police arrival, but was located unoccupied nearby.
UNLAWFUL ENTRY:
* On May 28 at 7 p.m., a business in the 3200 block of Wilson Boulevard was entered. Nothing was reported taken, but items were tampered with.
* Sometime between May 29 at 6:30 p.m. and May 31 at 3:22 p.m., a business in the 3200 block of Wilson Boulevard was entered. Items were tampered with and personal belongings were left behind.
* On May 31 at 12:30 a.m., officers responding to a report of a burglar alarm at Claremont Immersion Elementary School observed four suspects inside. They were located on the roof and taken into custody.
The suspects – 18-year-old William Long, 19-year-old Jared Smith, 19-year-old Dennis Ferm III and 18-year-old Cameron Garama, all of Arlington – was arrested, charged with unlawful entry and released on a summons.
* Sometime between May 31 at 6 p.m. and June 1 at 9 a.m., a business suite in the 3200 block of Wilson Boulevard was entered. Items were tampered with.
