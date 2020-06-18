News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
ROBBERY:
* On June 7 at 4:46 a.m., police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Washington Boulevard for a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred.
According to police, an individual entered a business, approached the counter and attempted to steal a jar containing cash.
When the suspect attempted to flee, an employee ran after him. The suspect produced a knife and hammer and struck the victim, police said. During the altercation, the jar fell to the ground and shattered.
The victim sustained injuries described by police as minor.
The suspect is described as a black male, 65 years old, taller than 6 feet, overweight. He departed in a green Nissan pick-up truck.
* On June 11 at 11:40 p.m., police were dispatched to a report of a missing adult, and were informed that the family was concerned because he had not returned home and they had started receiving threatening messages from his cellphone.
While police were investigating, the individual returned home and reported that he had been walking when he was approached by three suspects who assaulted him and stole his phone and cash. The victim did not report any injuries.
The suspects are described as Hispanic males.
INDECENT EXPOSURE:
* On June 8 at 10:55 a.m., a woman was running on the Custis Trail near 15th Street North and North Quincy Street when she observed a man expose himself. The suspect fled before police arrival.
The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s.
BURGLARY/UNLAWFUL ENTRY:
* On June 5 at 10:28 p.m., police were dispatched to the Barcroft Community Center on South Four Mile Run Drive for a report of an alarm.
The suspect fled prior to police arrival.
* On June 7 between 2 and 6:30 a.m., a home in the 300 block of 23rd Street South was burglarized. According to police, credit cards taken during the incident were used by individuals to attempt to purchase merchandise at multiple businesses.
The suspects are described as a white male, 5’4”, medium build and short blond hair, and a black male, 5’5”, with a slightly skinnier build.
* On June 7 at 6:54 a.m., a male suspect attempted to enter a home in the 2400 block of South Lowell Street, but was unsuccessful.
* On June 10 at 10:18 p.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of North Kenmore Street for a report of a breaking-and-entering progress.
The suspect – 23-year-old Jacob Rankin of Arlington – was arrested and charged with unlawful entry and drunk in public.
