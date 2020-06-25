News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
ROBBERY:
* On June 13 at 10:30 p.m., a woman entered a business in the 5000 block of Columbia Pike and demanded merchandise, police said.
When prompted for payment by an employee, the suspect took the merchandise and attempted to exit the business, police said. The employee stopped the suspect and, during a struggle, the suspect allegedly struck the victim with a closed first before fleeing without the merchandise.
The suspect – 52-year-old Michelle Goodwin of Arlington – was arrested nearby and charged with robbery and petty larceny based on this incident and another one at a nearby business earlier in the day, police said. She was held without bond.
* On June 17 at 1:24 a.m., an officer on patrol in the 3000 block of Columbia Pike was flagged down by an individual who just had been robbed.
According to police, the victim had exited a business when two individuals approached him, struck him with what appeared to be a firearm and knocked him to the ground.
The suspects then searched the victim’s person before fleeing the scene.
Approximately 10 minutes before that incident, two suspects entered the adjacent business, brandished firearms and threatened another victim while rummaging through items.
The suspects are described as black males. Both victims suffered what were described as minor injuries.
INDECENT EXPOSURE:
* On June 12 at 10:42 a.m., a man was inside his residence at the corner of Washington Boulevard and North Quincy Street when he observed a man emerging from bushes several times while touching himself inappropriately.
The resident attempted to confront the suspect, who fled on foot prior to police arrival.
The suspect is described as a black male, in his late 40s or early 50s, 5’8”, with a white beard.
* On June 12 at 9:30 p.m., a woman was walking in the 1400 block of South George Mason Drive when a man pulled up to her in a vehicle and asked for directions.
When the victim approached the vehicle to provide assistance, the suspect leaned toward her and exposed himself before fleeing in the vehicle.
The suspect is described as a white male, 6’1” to 6’3”, 190 to 220 pounds, with short blond hair. The vehicle is described as a two-door gray sports car.
BURGLARY:
* On June 12 between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., a home in the 3600 block of South Wakefield Street was burglarized. Cash and items of value were taken.
Warrants for burglary and grand larceny were obtained for the suspect, who was not identified by police.
* On June 15, employees of a hotel in the 800 block of North Glebe Road located a subject inside a secure area. Investigation revealed that the individual had gained entry to the same area earlier and stole items of value, police said.
The suspect – 42-year-old Robert Gibson of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary and one count of possession of marijuana. He was held on a secure bond.
* On June 17 between 1 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., a home in the 900 block of North Stuart Street was burglarized. The victim’s wallet was taken, and credit cards were used for unauthorized purchases.
