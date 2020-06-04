News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
ARMED ROBBERY:
* On May 15 at 9:30 p.m., a man was approached by seven suspects in the area of 18th Street South and South Bell Street, he told police on May 23.
According to the victim, one suspect displayed a firearm and threatened him, while others stole his phone and wallet before fleeing.
The suspects are described as black males, wearing black hoodies, black gloves and face-coverings.
BRANDISHING:
* On May 25 at 5:45 p.m., a food-delivery driver delivering an order to the 1400 block of South Joyce Street became engaged in a verbal dispute with an employee of the building.
According to police, the suspect lifted his shirt to display a firearm, then fled in a vehicle prior to police arrival.
The suspect is described as a black male with medium skin tone, in his late 20s or early 30s, 5’10” to 5 feet tall, with a thin build and shoulder-length dreadlocks.
BURGLARY:
* On May 23 at 11:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 5200 block of 36th Street North for a report of an alarm.
Arriving officers conducted a search and determined that the suspects had fled prior to police arrival.
The suspects are described as two white juvenile males.
* On May 29 at 1:40 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2700 block of South Glebe Road for a report of a burglar alarm at a commercial establishment.
Investigation revealed that entry was forced and items were tampered with.
UNLAWFUL ENTRY:
* On May 23 at 12:46 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Richmond Highway for a report of a suspicious person.
According to police, the suspect entered a hotel garage and subsequently gained entry to a secured room.
The suspect – 41-year-old Michael Watkins of Amarillo, Texas – was arrested and charged with unlawful entry. He was released on a summons.
LARCENY FROM AUTO:
* On May 226 at 3:06 a.m., police were dispatched to the 6000 block of 6th Street North for a report of multiple vehicle-tampering incidents in the vicinity.
According to police, two suspects were located in the area of the 500 block of North Livingston Street, while two additional suspects were located in the vicinity of 4th Street North and North Lombardy Street. All four suspects were taken into custody.
Investigation revealed that at least eight vehicles had been tampered with, with items of value taken.
Three suspects – 19-year-old Abel Perez Santiago of Falls Church, 19-year-old Alex Navidad-Ostorga of Falls Church and 18-year-old Kevin Aguilar-Lara of Falls Church – were arrested on a variety of charges. The fourth suspect, a juvenile, also faces charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.