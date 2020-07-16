News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
ARMED ROBBERY:
* On July 6 at 1:51 a.m., an individual was walking in the 500 block of 2rd Street North when an individual exited a vehicle, approached him, brandished a firearm and stole the victim’s phone and other items of value before fleeing.
The suspect is described as a male, 5’10” to 6 feet tall, with a thin build and short hair. The vehicle is described as a white SUV.
* On July 7 at 11:45 p.m., an individual was outside his home in the 4200 block of Henderson Road when, according to police, he was approached by two suspects, one of whom displayed a firearm.
According to police, the suspects forced the victim into his apartment, assaulted him and demanded money while ransacking the apartment.
The suspects made off with several items of value, including the victim’s vehicle, a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox.
The suspects are described as males, wearing all black. One was wearing a face mask, the other a ski mask.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of what were described as minor injuries.
* On July 9 at 6:30 p.m., an individual entered a building in the 900 block of South Wakefield Street to use a restroom, but was stopped by two suspects armed with a firearm and metal bar.
The first suspect brandished the firearm and demanded the victim’s wallet and money. After determining that the victim did not have any personal property on him, the suspects fled in a silver van.
The suspects are described as heavyset Hispanic males in their 50s.
ROBBERY:
* On July 4 at 7:04 p.m., an officer on patrol was flagged down in the 1200 block of South Hayes Street to assist in breaking up a physical altercation that was in progress.
According to police, the victim was inside a business when he was approached by two male suspects who demanded his phone and money, then assaulted the victim before fleeing.
The victim, with the assistance of two others, tracked down the two suspects who were with two other subjects near the business, and a physical altercation ensued.
As the officer arrived on scene, the suspects fled in a vehicle. They are described as black males, 5’10” to 6 feet tall, riding in a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.
* On July 5 at 2:15 a.m., an individual was attempting to enter a business in the 2200 block of Columbia Pike when a verbal dispute escalated into a physical confrontation behind the building.
According to police, the suspect struck the victim in the head, causing him to fall to the ground, and stole jewelry from him.
The victim sustained what were described as minor injuries.
The suspect is described as a white male, 5’7”, 160 pounds, bald.
ATTEMPTED ROBBERY:
* On July 6 at 12:25 p.m., an individual had exited a bus in the 1700 block of South Clark Street when he was approached by a man who demanded personal belongings.
When the victim refused, the suspect grabbed his shirt, but the victim was able to break free and seek assistance from the security guard at a nearby building.
The suspect is described as a black male, 5’9” to 5’11”, with a skinny build and bleached hair.
BRANDISHING:
* On at 10:37 p.m., police were dispatched to the 5100 block of 7th Road South for a report of a group of eight to 10 male suspects coming upon a group of people having a party in a park, then brandishing knives and attempting to force them to leave.
The victims were not injured and the suspects – described as heavyset males – fled on foot prior to police arrival.
INDECENT EXPOSURE:
* On July 4 at 7:04 a.m., an individual reported seeing a man touching himself inappropriately in the 100 block of South Fenwick Street.
The suspect – 29-year-old Joseph Alexander of the District of Columbia – was arrested, charged with public masturbation and held without bond.
* On July 4 at 11:55 p.m., police received a report of a man exposing himself in the 1200 block of South Eads Street.
According to police, the suspect first tried to talk away from officers, then turned back and allegedly exposed himself to them.
The suspect – 36-year-old David Morris of Fayetteville, N.C. – was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and drunk in public.
PEEPING:
* On July 1 at 12:26 a.m., residents of the 2400 block of 27th Court South observed an individual looking into windows of a residence.
The incident was reported to police on July 9.
The suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion, 5’10” to 6 feet tall, 215 to 230 pounds.
* On July 2 at 10:30 p.m., a resident of the 2700 block of South Veitch Street observed an individual attempting to climb over a police railing. Upon seeing the victim, the suspect left the scene.
The incident was reported to police on July 9.
The suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion, in his late 30s to early 40s, 5’10” to 6 feet tall, 250 pounds.
UNLAWFUL ENTRY:
* On July 2 6:43 a.m., an individual reportedly gained entry to a business in the 900 block of North Stuart Street. At 3:10 p.m., the suspect returned to the business and, when confronted by staff, fled on foot, police said.
Arriving officers located the suspect and took him into custody without incident. The suspect – 56-year-old Gerald Smith of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with unlawful entry. He was held on a secured bond.
ATTEMPTED BURGLARY:
* On July 2 at 1:45 a.m., an individual unsuccessfully attempted to gain entry to a business in the 2000 block of Wilson Boulevard.
The suspect is described as a white male with a tattoo on his right shoulder.
DRIVER DIES FOLLOWING VEHICULAR ACCIDENT:
* A 92-year-old Arlington man died as the result of a single-vehicle accident on July 7.
According to police, Bolivar Cobos was driving around 9:01 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle, struck a parked vehicle in the 4500 block of 8th Street South and continued traveling for three blocks before the vehicle overturned on the Washington & Old Dominion Regional Trail.
Bolivar was extricated from the vehicle by the Arlington County Fire Department and transported to a local hospital, where he later died.
The Arlington County Police Department is asking anyone with additional information on the incident to contact them at (703) 228-4172 or tparsons@arlingtonva.us. Information also can be reported to Arlington County Crime Solvers at (866) 411-TIPS.
