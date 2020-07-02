News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
SHOOTING LEAVES 1 DEAD, 2 INJURED:
* A shooting at an overnight gathering on Columbia Pike on June 28 left one person dead and two others injured, Arlington police said.
Police at 2:39 a.m. were dispatched to the 3000 block of Columbia Pike after reports of shots being fired and a large crowd dispersing.
“The preliminary investigation indicates that, following a dispute between multiple parties, the suspect entered his vehicle and fired gunshots in the area of the crowd as he fled the scene,” police said.
Police found the deceased victim – 21-year-old Donovan Green Jr. of Upper Marlboro – at the scene. Two other victims had taken themselves to an area hospital for minor injuries before police arrival.
Green’s death marks the third homicide of the year in Arlington. Investigation is continuing, police said.
ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT:
** On June 25 at 4:02 a.m., police were dispatched to the area of Washington Boulevard and North Glebe Road for a report of a suspicious person acting aggressively to passersby.
Arriving officers made contact with the individual, who was standing in the roadway, and moved him to the sidewalk. The individual repeatedly attempted to walk back into the roadway as traffic was passing, police said.
The individual was transported to a local hospital for evaluation when, according to police, he began acting disorderly and struck an officer multiple times with a closed fist before being subdued.
The suspect – 24-year-old John Steele of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with assault-and-battery on police.
The officer sustained minor injuries that required medical attention.
** On June 26 at 12:13 a.m., police responded to a report of a larceny in the 200 block of North Glebe Road located an individual matching the description.
While investigating, the individual denied having stolen anything and began to walk away, and when an officer attempted to stop him, he became combative, threw liquid at the officers and fled on foot, police said.
With the assistance of additional arriving officers, the suspect was being taken into custody and was taken to a nearby hospital for medical clearance when he continued to act disorderly, police said.
The suspect – 39-year-old Deandre Davis of Arlington – was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery on police as well as obstruction of justice, petty larceny (shoplifting) and drunk in public.
CARJACKING:
* On June 22 at 8:27 p.m., an individual was pumping gas at South Four Mile Run Drive and South Walter Reed Drive when she was approached by a man who demanded her vehicle, police said.
According to police, the suspect fled toward Fairfax County, but about a half-hour later the vehicle was spotted re-entering Arlington on Columbia Pike. When an officer attempted to make a traffic stop, the driver fled at a high rate of speed.
According to police, the vehicle later was found – parked and unoccupied – in the 2600 block of South Arlington Mill Drive. A perimeter was established and, following a search by officers and K9 units, a suspect was taken into custody.
The suspect – 19-year-old Verdell Floyd of Columbia, S.C. – was arrested and charged with carjacking and eluding. He was held without bond.
* On June 24 at 3:33 a.m., an individual was asleep inside his rental car in the 1400 block of Crystal Drive when he was awoken by two individuals brandishing firearms, police said.
According to police, the first suspect grabbed the victim’s shirt and demanded money while the second rummaged through the vehicle. The suspects then stole the victim’s wallet and items of value before fleeing in the vehicle, described as a white 2020 BMW X1.
The first suspect is described as a black male, 20 to 30 years old, 5’10”, 180 pounds, heavily tattooed. The second suspect is described as a black male, 5’10”, 180 pounds.
RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE:
* On June 24 at 3:26 a.m., police were dispatched to the 3700 block of South Kemper Road for a report of an accident.
According to police, they came upon a vehicle that previously had been reported stolen and has struck three parked vehicles. The suspect then exited the vehicle and fled prior to police arrival.
The suspect is described as a younger black male, tall and with a skinny build.
BRANDISHING:
* On June 20 at 1:26 a.m., police were dispatched to the 4100 block of 3rd Road North for a report of an individual who had displayed a firearm during an incident at a home.
The suspect fled before police arrival.
** Sometime between June 20 and June 24, a vacant home in the 2800 block of 8th Street South was entered. Items were tampered with and the home was left “a mess,” police said.
* On June 21 at 6:03 p.m., an individual was driving in the area of 31st Street South and South Abingdon Street when he was cut off by another driver.
According to police, after the victim parked, the suspect pulled alongside his vehicle. A verbal dispute ensued, during which the suspect brandished a firearm before fleeing.
The suspect is described as a black male with chest-length dreadlocks and lighter brown tips. The vehicle is described as a newer-model Acura sedan.
GRAND LARCENY/AUTO THEFT:
** On June 25 at 5:48 p.m., police were dispatched to the 6700 block of Little Falls Road for a report of a vehicle stolen overnight.
Several hours later, a report was received of a vehicle that had been stolen from the 5700 block of Little Falls Road.
The vehicles later were recovered in the District of Columbia.
VEHICLE TAMPERING:
** On June 25 at 1:44 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2300 block of South Rolfe Street for a report of an individual pulling on the door handles of vehicles, and located an individual rummaging through the trunk of a vehicle.
After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody.
The suspect – 29-year-old Michael Ratliff Jr. of Arlington – was arrested and charged with tampering with a vehicle, three counts of credit-card theft, drunk in public and possession of marijuana. He was held without bond.
BURGLARY:
* On June 19 at 9:16 p.m., an individual returned to her residence in the 800 block of North Lincoln Street to find an unknown suspect inside.
The suspect fled when the victim advised she was calling police.
While on the scene investigating, police received a call for a suspicious person matching the suspect’s description in the rear of a home in the 600 block of North Kenmore Street. He was taken into custody without incident.
The suspect, who was not identified by police, was arrested and charged with drunk in public. He was held until sober.
* On June 20 at 2:33 a.m., a home in the 800 block of North Randolph Street was burglarized. Numerous items were taken. The suspect is described as tall and thin.
* On June 20 at 6:50 p.m., two bicycles were taken from the rear yard of a home in the 800 block of North Kenmore Street.
The suspect is described as a mixed-race male with a slim build, bald.
* On June 20 between 7:30 and 8:15 p.m., a home in the 5500 block of 11th Street North was burglarized. Items were taken and tampered with.
* On June 22 at 1:47 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1800 block of North Lynn Street for a report of a larceny in progress, and determined an individual had been inside.
A search of the building turned up nothing, but officers canvassing the area subsequently observed a suspect in the 1900 block of North Moore Street.
Following a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody near Key Bridge.
The suspect – 28-year-old Carson Craft of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with outstanding warrants for grand larceny auto and three counts of credit-card theft. He was held without bond.
* On June 24 at 3:52 a.m., a business in the 1000 block of South Walter Reed Drive was burglarized. It is not known if anything was taken.
* On June 24 at 10:40 p.m., a business in the 2700 block of South Glebe Road was burglarized. Items of value were taken.
