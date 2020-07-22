News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
MALICIOUS WOUNDING:
* On July 16 at 3:14 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1900 block of North Edison Street for a report of a stabbing, and located two individuals who were treated and then transported to an area hospital.
According to police, the victims were returning to their home when an individual approached them and began pulling on the backpack of one of them.
As the victims turned around, the suspect produced a knife and stabbed both victims before fleeing on foot with the backpack, police said.
Officers canvassed the area and located the suspect – 23-year-old Zulma Franco Lopez of Arlington – nearby.
Franco Lopez was arrested, charged with two counts of malicious wounding and was held without bond.
The victims were treated for what were described as non-life-threatening wounds.
ROBBERY:
* On July 14 at 12:09 a.m., an individual entered a business in the 4900 block of Columbia Pike, selected merchandise and attempted to leave without paying, police said.
Two employees followed the suspect outside and attempted to take back the items, at which point a physical altercation took place.
A witness who heard commotion in the area went to investigate and was struck by the suspect, police said.
Arriving officers located the suspect – 41-year-old Jeffrey Williams of no fixed address – and charged him with robbery and assault-and-battery.
BURGLARY:
* On July 12 at 10:16 p.m., individuals were inside their home in the 100 block of North Irving Street when they heard noise and observed an individual fleeing from their garage.
The suspect is described as a white male, 5’8”, with long hair.
* On July 15 at 3:54 a.m., a business in the 5100 block of Lee Highway was burglarized. Nothing appeared to be missing.
LARCENY FROM AUTO:
* Sometime between July 11 at 7 p.m. and July 12 at 7:30 a.m., the windows of three vehicles were smashed and airbags removed in the 4300 block of Lee Highway.
