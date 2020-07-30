News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT:
* On July 19 at 2:56 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2800 block of Clarendon Boulevard for a report of a disorderly subject at a business.
According to police, the individual initially was at the entrance to a business in the 2700 block of Washington Boulevard, where he was reported to have knocked over several merchandise displays.
According to police, the suspect then went to another business in the 2800 block of Clarendon Boulevard, went behind the counter and attempted to steal an employee’s cell phone. The suspect then went to a neighboring business, stole merchandise and left on foot, police said.
Arriving police officers attempted to stop the suspect, who threw merchandise at them and continued walking away. While attempting to detain the suspect in the 1200 block of North Garfield Street, the suspect ignored commands and bit an officer, police said. He then was taken into custody.
The suspect – 36-year-old David Morris of Fayetteville, N.C. – was arrested and charged with assault-and-battery on police and obstruction of justice, and was held without bond.
According to police, the impacted businesses declined to prosecute, but asked that the suspect be banned from their premises.
POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY:
* A 51-year-old Arlington man has been arrested and charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.
According to county police, the department received a tip from the Northern Virginia/DC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force about possible crimes, and began investigating the case. Detectives later arrested Arlington resident Christopher Morse in connection with it.
Detectives have not located evidence to suggest the suspect had inappropriate contact with children, but the case remains open and active, Arlington police said.
CARJACKING:
* Four suspects are facing charges following a series of auto-related crimes that spanned multiple jurisdictions, according to Arlington police.
According to police, officers on July 21 at 2:37 p.m. were dispatched to the 4600 block of Fairfax Drive, where a man reported being assaulted by unknown suspects while walking through a garage. According to the victim, the suspects stole his Honda Civic and personal belongings.
At 6:06 p.m., police were dispatched to a report of a hit-and-run incident at South Glebe Road and Potomac Avenue, in which was woman was rear-ended by the vehicle previously reported stolen.
According to police, the driver of the suspect vehicle performed multiple “doughnuts” in the roadway before driving back to the victim and parking in front of her. Four individuals surrounded the victim and one struck her in the head before getting into her vehicle and fleeing with it, followed by the Honda Civic.
After a regional lookout was broadcast, the BMW was recovered by the Metropolitan Police Department after it crashed, while the Honda Civic was located by the Fairfax County Police Department The Alexandria Police Department also assisted with the investigation.
Charged with carjacking were 18-year-old Destiny Morris of Annandale, 18-year-old Denali Goodridge of the District of Columbia, 18-year-old Treshawn Taylor of Alexandria and 18-year-old Ayinde Mason of the District of Columbia. Additional charges are pending, police said.
The victim in the initial incident was transported to a local hospital with what police described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
ROBBERY:
* On July 20 at 1:02 a.m., two individuals were inside a home in the 1100 block of Arlington Boulevard when one attempted to steal cash from the other, police said.
According to police, a brief struggle ensued, at which time the suspect stole the victim’s necklace and other personal belongings.
The suspect is described as an Hispanic female, 30 years old, 5’3” to 5’5”.
INDECENT EXPOSURE:
* On July 22 at 5:18 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1100 block of South Hayes Street for a report of a trespassing.
Upon arrival, officers were informed that, on July 14, an unknown male suspect entered a business and exposed himself to the victim. The suspect was then escorted out of the business by security.
On July 22, the victim observed the same suspect enter the business and attempt to start a conversation. The suspect was asked to leave and complied, but was again seen in the area later that day, prompting the victim to contact police.
The suspect is described as a black male, in his late teens to mid-20s.
* On July 23 at 8:45 a.m., an individual was in the 2800 block of Clarendon Boulevard when another individual allegedly approached her, pulled down his pants and began touching himself inappropriately, police said.
According to police, the victim had been walking in the same area on July 16 when a similar incident had occurred.
The suspect – 53-year-old William Wise of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with two counts of indecent exposure.
BURGLARY:
* On July 16 at 10:22 p.m., a business in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street was burglarized. Items of value were taken.
The suspect is described as a black male, 20 to 25 years old, tall and thin, with short black hair.
* On July 21 at 1:13 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1400 block of North Taft Street for a report of a burglary in progress.
According to police, the suspect forced entry into the residence through an unlocked window. The victim was awakened by the noise, observed the suspect in another room and called police.
Arriving officers located the suspect inside the residence and took him into custody.The suspect – 33-year-old Martell Eason of Arlington – was charged with unlawful entry.
* On July 23 at 11:59 a.m., police were called to the 2400 block of South Glebe Road for a report of a trespassing suspect.
Investigation revealed that the suspect had forced entry to a vacant hotel room, and was reported to have entered rooms on numerous occasions and caused damage in recent months.
Police did not provide a suspect description, but said charges are pending.
ARRESTS MADE IN FATAL SHOOTING:
* Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last month that took place in the 3000 block of Columbia Pike.
In that incident, men in a vehicle shot into a crowd in the early-morning hours of June 28, leaving 21-year-old Donovan Green Jr. of Upper Marlboro dead and two others injured.
Prince George’s County Police on July 17 arrested 27-year-old Christopher Rather of Oxon Hill and 27-year-old Franklin Lambright of Temple Hills in connection with the incident. They initially were held in Prince George’s County awaiting extradition to Arlington.
