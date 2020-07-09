News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
MALICIOUS WOUNDING:
* On June 27 at 6:53 p.m., an officer was approached outside the county police headquarters by an individual who had been stabbed multiple times.
Investigation determined that the victim had been attending a social gathering in the 1700 block of North Troy Street when a verbal dispute between known individuals escalated into a physical confrontation. According to police, the victim attempted to intervene in the dispute, but one of the combatants produced a knife and struck the victim multiple times.
The victim was able to run from the gathering to seek assistance from police. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigation is continuing.
* On June 30 at 11:33 a.m., a verbal dispute between two individuals in the 1700 block of Crystal Drive escalated to a physical altercation when, after first being separated by witnesses, one combatant allegedly threw part of a drill at the other, causing a laceration.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The suspect – Alex Avendano Espimal of Alexandria – was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.
ROBBERY:
* Sometime between June 30 at 11 p.m. and July 1 at 4 a.m., an individual was walking in the 400 block of 23rd Street South when he was approached from behind by a suspect, who struck him in the head, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.
According to the victim, he was assaulted while unconscious, and had items taken.
There is no suspect description.
BRANDISHING:
* On July 1 at 12:30 a.m., an individual working as a food-delivery driver became irate when the order he was picking up in the 2600 block of Wilson Boulevard was not ready, police said.
According to police, the driver began yelling at the employee, who ignored him. The driver then approached the employee and brandished a firearm before fleeing in his vehicle.
The suspect is described as a black male, in his early 20s, 6’1”, with a skinny build. He was driving a dark-colored sedan with Maryland tags.
UNLAWFUL ENTRY:
* On June 28 at 12:40 p.m., entry was gained to a home in the 5100 block of 23rd Road North. Nothing was reported taken.
The suspect is described as a white woman, heavyset, with blonde hair in a ponytail, wearing a pink tank top and shorts and carrying a shopping bag.
BURGLARY:
* Sometime between June 25 at 8 p.m. and June 26 at 8 a.m., a home in the 1100 block of Arlington Ridge Road was burglarized.
According to police, the resident’s purse was taken, and her credit cards subsequently were used to make unauthorized transactions.
* On June 26 at 4:16 p.m., police were dispatched to the 900 block of South Buchanan Street.
According to police, the resident was inside the apartment when an individual known to him began ringing the doorbell repeatedly. The victim answered the door, at which point the suspect forced her way into the apartment while threatening the victim with a stun gun, police said.
According to police, the victim was able to force the suspect out of the residence and secure the door before calling police.
The suspect – 41-year-old Mae Seon of Arlington – was arrested and charged with burglary. She was held on a secured bond.
* On June 26 at 11:30 p.m., the shed of a home in the 5700 block of 9th Road South was burglarized. Items of value were taken.
The suspect is described as a white male, 30 to 50 years old, 5’8” to 5’11”, with a slim build and shaved head.
* On June 28 at 3:30 a.m., an office at an apartment building in the 5000 block of Chesterfield Road was burglarized. Items of value were taken.
The suspect is described as a heavyset male.
