News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week.
MALICIOUS WOUNDING:
* On Aug. 2 at 5:55 p.m., police were dispatched to the 900 block of North Taylor Street for a report of a stabbing.
Metro Transit Police already were on the scene and detained a suspect.
According to police, an individual was sitting in the park when the suspect allegedly approached him from behind and struck him with a sharp object, causing a laceration.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect – 52-year-old Morgan Holmes of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.
ASSAULT-AND-BATTERY ON LAW ENFORCEMENT:
** On Aug. 6 at 6:08 p.m., police were dispatched to a report of an assault at North Randolph Street and Wilson Boulevard.
According to police, an individual was walking in the area when the suspect approached and began yelling at him. Police said the victim moved away from the suspect, but the suspect struck him in the side of the head.
When police arrived, the suspect was “acting disordery and actively resisted officers” while being placed in handcuffs, police said.
As medics attempted to evaluate the suspect, he spat on an officer, police said. The suspect then struck an officer with his head, causing minor injuries, police said, and during booking, continued to act disorderly and spat on a deputy.
The suspect – 29-year-old Burchell Peters of Alexandria – was charged with one count of assault-and-battery and two counts of assault-and-battery on law enforcement.
ROBBERY:
* On Aug. 2 at 7:15 a.m., an three individuals were engaged in a verbal dispute inside a home in the 400 block of North George Mason Drive when one of the individuals produced a firearm and demanded the victim’s wallet.
The victim refused to turn over the wallet, and the suspect then produced a second firearm and physically took it before fleeing.
The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 18 years old.
** On Aug. 6 at 8:37 p.m., an individual was inside his vehicle in the 4600 block of South King Street when an individual knocked on the window.
When the victim rolled down the window, the suspect struck him in the face twice and stole cash that the victim had been holding. The suspect then entered a vehicle driven by a woman, who attempted to strike the victim as he was taking a photo.
The first suspect is described as a black male, 5’8” tall, 160 pounds, with short, curly hair. The second suspect is described as a white female, 5’3”, 160 pounds, with long, straight blond hair. The vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet Malibu.
GRAND LARCENY AUTO:
* On July 31 at 10:06 a.m., police were dispatched to the 600 block of 29th Road South and the 2300 block of South Inge Street for a report of multiple vehicles stolen.
MISSILE INTO OCCUPIED DWELLING:
* On Aug. 5 at 5:45 p.m., an individual heard a loud crash and determined that several rocks were thrown at the window of his residence in the 2800 block of 11th Street North.
Damage was caused to the property.
LARCENY FROM AUTO:
* On July 31 at 1:25 a.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of Army Navy Drive for a report of an auto tampering.
According to police, mall-security officers observed the suspect enter approximately three unlocked vehicles, and unsuccessfully attempt to enter two other locked vehicles.
The suspect, whose name was not released, was detained. Charges are pending, police said.
* Between July 30 at 11:30 p.m. and July 31 at 6:45 a.m., windows were smashed and airbags were stolen from multiple vehicles – all Hondas – in the 2100 block of North Glebe Road.
UNLAWFUL ENTRY:
* On Aug. 1 at 8:12 p.m., police were dispatched to the 3400 block of North Glebe Road for a report of an individual forcing entry into a residence.
The suspect – 31-year-old Anthony Flickner of Arlington – was arrested and charged with petty larceny and unlawful entry.
NEW OFFICERS GRADUATE FROM TRAINING ACADEMY:
* After completing 800 hours of basic training, 15 new Arlington police officers graduated from the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy on July 31.
The new officers will now complete the department’s field-training program, then will be available to provide solo patrols across the county.
APPLICATIONS BEING ACCEPTED FOR CITIZENS’ POLICE ACADEMY:
* Aug. 13 is the deadline for applications for those seeking to be part of the 24th Arlington Citizens’ Police Academy, which provides a 10-week curriculum designed to foster understanding of the life of a police officer.
Classes are slated to run Thursdays from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. beginning on Sept. 17., at a facility large enough to allow for social-distancing.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have no felony convictions. A background check will be completed on each applicant.
For information and to apply, see the Website at https://www.surv
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.