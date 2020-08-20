News of crime and punishment in Arlington this week:
ASSAULT-AND-BATTERY ON POLICE:
* On Aug. 8 at 5:46 a.m., police were dispatched to the 3300 block of Lee Highway for a report of a trespassing, after previously having been called to the same spot for a report of the suspect behaving disorderly.
According to police, the suspect at 5:12 a.m. had been issued a ban notice and was escorted off the property. When police returned roughly a half-hour later for the ensuing call, they located the suspect and took him into custody.
According to police, the suspect spit on an officer and kicked two officers while being escorted out of the building, then bit a third officer while awaiting a medical evaluation.
The suspect – 27-year-old Jonathan Knell of Suitland – was arrested and charged with three counts of assault-and-battery on law enforcement, along with single counts of drunk-in-public and trespassing. He was held without bond.
SEXUAL BATTERY:
* On Aug. 8 at about 3:50 p.m., a woman was walking in the area of Wilson Boulevard and North Pollard Street when an individual moved behind her and smacked her buttocks before fleeing.
The suspect is described as a black male, in his mid-30s, 5’8” with a slim build.
MALICIOUS WOUNDING:
* On Aug. 10 at 12:45 a.m., a verbal dispute between three individuals in the 2900 block of Wilson Boulevard escalated when two of the suspects assaulted the third, causing him to fall to the ground and sustain a laceration.
The first suspect is described as a black male, 25 years old, 6’1”, with short braids. The second suspect is described as a black male.
RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE:
* On Aug. 10 at 4:24 p.m., police responded to the 2600 block of Crystal Drive for a report of a stolen vehicle.
According to police, a driver had left his Nissan Maxima unattended while idling, at which time a suspect exited a Chevrolet Cruze and took the vehicle.
During investigation, police located both the Cruze and Maxima in the area of Richmond Highway and South Eads Street. During a traffic stop, the suspect exited the Maxima and attempted to flee. He and several occupants of the Cruze were apprehended following a brief foot pursuit, while another suspect escaped.
Investigation revealed that the Cruze had previously been stolen out of the District of Columbia.
All suspects were juveniles, who are facing charges that include grand larceny auto, hit-and-run and conspiracy to commit a felony.
* On Aug. 12 at 4:12 p.m., police were dispatched to North Henderson Road at North Thomas Street for a report of a stolen vehicle.
According to police, the victim had left the vehicle idling while unattended, during which time it was stolen.
Officers canvassing the area located the vehicle in the vicinity of North Glebe Road and Cathedral Lane and attempted a stop, but the driver refused. A second stop was attempted in the area of Wilson Boulevard and North Monroe Street, during which time the driver drove up on the curb and continued to flee, police said.
According to police, officers lost sight of the vehicle but located it again when the suspect backed into a parking spot in the 3300 block of 2nd Street South. Another attempt to contain the vehicle ended with the driver striking a cruiser. Police deployed “spike strips” in an effort disable the vehicle, which finally was contained.
After what police described as multiple attempts to have the driver exit the vehicle, officers forced entry and took her into custody.
According to police, investigation revealed that the suspect also had struck a parked vehicle in the area of Wilson Boulevard and North Monroe Street.
The suspect – 27-year-old Latia Hill of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with grand larceny/motor-vehicle theft, eluding police and reckless driving. She was held without bond.
BURGLARY:
** On Aug. 9 at around 4:15 p.m., a business in the 1400 block of Crystal Drive was burglarized. Items of value were taken.
The suspect is described as a black male, bald, wearing a blue face mask.
* On Aug. 10 between 12:30 and 2 p.m., a home in the 2000 block of North Potomac Street was burglarized. Items were taken and damage was caused.
While police were investigating this incident, they were approached by a resident of the 2100 block of North Potomac Street, reporting a burglary in that residence.
* On Aug. 12 at 11:30 a.m., an occupied home in the 4800 block of 14th Street North was burglarized.
According to police, the victim attempted to hide in a room but the suspect entered it and directed her to get in the closet. The suspect stole items of value prior to fleeing.
Police brought in a K9 unit but did not locate the suspect.
The suspect is described as a black male, in his 30s, 5’9” to 5’11”, 170 to 200 pounds.
** On Aug. 13 at 10:30 a.m., a business in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street was burglarized by a group of young men who then fled.
According to police, an employee made contact with the suspects, who re-entered the business, attempted to assault the employee, stole additional merchandise and fled.
According to police, the suspects then entered the garage and departed in a vehicle police later determined had been stolen. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it drove off at a high rate of speed and was observed entering the District of Columbia via Interstate 395.
According to police, the vehicle later was discovered after it crashed into another vehicle, at which time the suspects fled on foot.
The suspects are described as five black males, 14 to 17 years old.
