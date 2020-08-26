News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
SHOOTING:
* On Aug. 14 at 4:11 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1200 block of North Herndon Street for a report of shots being fired.
Witnesses reported that a group of individuals was attending a gathering in the neighborhood, when a dispute escalated to a physical confrontation. No injuries were reported.
According to police, responding officers attempted to stop two vehicles departing the area at a high rate of speed, but both drivers eluded police.
One of the vehicles was located after it crashed at the intersection of 10th Street North and Arlington Boulevard. The driver was transported to a local hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.
After investigation, the second vehicle and associated individuals were located in the 400 block of Army Navy Drive.
Charges were pending following the completion of the investigation, police said.
ASSAULT ON POLICE:
* On Aug. 14 at 12:15 a.m., police were dispatched to the 6000 block of Wilson Boulevard for a report of a disorderly individual.
According to police, the suspect had been acting erratically inside a store, and was identified as the subject of two prior calls for service in the area that evening.
According to police, as they were attempting to take the individual into custody, he actively resisted and bit an officer.
The suspect – 33-year-old Joseph Porchea of Decatur, Ga. – was arrested and charged with assault-and-battery on police and drunk in public.
ARMED ROBBERY:
* On Aug. 17, police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Crystal Drive, where they determined that a woman using her cellphone while walking was accosted by a man who approached her from behind, grabbed her and demanded the phone.
According to police, the victim refused to hand over the phone, at which time the suspect produced a firearm and again demanded the phone. A second suspect then appeared, and a brief struggle ensued.
The suspects stole the victim’s bag and dragged her briefly before fleeing.
The suspects are described as a black female, 20 to 25 years old, 5’4” to 5’6”, 140 to 160 pounds, and a black male, 20 to 25 years old, 5’10” to 6 feet tall, 160 to 170 pounds.
** On Aug. 20 at 9:29 a.m., an individual entered a business in the 4600 block of Washington Boulevard, approached the cash register, displayed a firearm and threatened an employee before taking cash from the register.
The suspect then forced two employees to the rear of the business, threatened them and fled on foot.
The suspect is described as a black male, in his 20s, 5’10” to 6’2”.
** On Aug. 21 at 12:15 a.m., an individual was sitting inside his parked vehicle in the 1600 block of North Rhodes Street when a vehicle with four people inside pulled alongside him.
According to police, one of the suspects displayed a firearm and demanded the victim exit his vehicle, lay on the ground and empty his pockets, while a second suspect took items.
The suspects fled the scene when another vehicle drove by.
The first suspect is described as a black male, 22 or 23 years old, 5’8”, 130 pounds, with a small Afro. The second suspect is described as a black female, 22 or 23 years old, 5’6”, 180 pounds.
Two other occupants of the vehicle – a black male and black female – also are considered suspects.
MALICIOUS WOUNDING:
* On Aug. 19 at 12:20 p.m., police were summoned to Virginia Hospital Center for a report of a stabbing that had occurred approximately 12 hours earlier.
According to police, the victim stated that he was at an unknown location when he became engaged in a verbal dispute that escalated into a physical confrontation. The suspect then produced a knife and stabbed the victim.
INDECENT EXPOSURE:
* On Aug. 14 at 1:37 p.m., police were dispatched to Wilson Boulevard at North Lynn Street for a report of a man exposing himself and masturbating in an alley.
According to police, arriving officers observed the man exposing himself and took him into custody.
The suspect – 38-year-old Edgardo Ramon of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. He was released on a summons.
* On Aug. 18 at 9:57 p.m., police were dispatched to the 3400 block of Columbia Pike for a report of an exposure.
Upon arrival, they observed the suspect outside a business with his pants down, exposing himself.
The suspect – 68-year-old Samuel Wood of Arlington – was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.
PEEPING:
* On Aug. 18 at 10:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2700 block of South Veitch Street for a report of suspicious activity.
According to police, a woman observed the man outside the door of her residence. As she opened the door, the suspect fled on foot.
The suspect is described as a male of unreported race, 6 feet tall, 180 to 200 pounds, with an athletic build.
DRUNK IN PUBLIC:
* On Aug 18 at 8:52 p.m., police were dispatched after receiving numerous calls about a naked male shouting in and around the 3300 block of Lee Highway.
Responding officers made contact with the suspect, who was holding a knife, police said.
The suspect dropped the knife but “remained confrontational and failed to comply” with commands, police said. An officer discharged his taser-like weapon, which proved ineffective, but a second attempt allowed the suspect to taken into custody.
A summons for drunk in public was issued to the suspect, who was not identified by police. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
BURGLARY/UNLAWFUL ENTRY:
* On Aug. 14 between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., a home in the 4500 block of 26th Street North was burglarized. Damage was caused and items of value were taken.
* On Aug. 14 between 11 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., a home in the 4700 block of 34th Street North was burglarized. Damage was caused and items of value were taken.
* On Aug, 16 at 7:16 a.m., police were dispatched to the 5900 block of 2nd Street North, where a suspect allegedly gained entrance to residence where he previously had been banned.
Arriving officers established a perimeter and attempted to contact the suspect. Ultimately, the suspect complied with commands and was taken into custody.
The suspect – 27-year-old Mohamed Souidi of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with unlawful entry.
* On Aug. 18 at 10:49 p.m., police were dispatched to the 6600 block of Little Falls Road for a report of a burglary at a vacant residence.
The suspect fled upon police arrival. He is described as a white male, 30 to 40 years old.
** Sometime between Aug. 19 at 5 p.m. and Aug. 20 at 8:05 a.m., a business in the 1200 block of South Eads Street was burglarized. Cash was taken.
** Sometime between Aug. 19 at 9 p.m. and Aug. 20 at 5:46 a.m., a business in the 2600 block of Crystal Drive was burglarized. Damage was caused and items of value were taken.
** On Aug. 20 between midnight and 2:30 a.m., a business in the 2900 block of South Glebe Road was burglarized. Damage was caused, but nothing was reported stolen.
** On Aug. 20 at 2:56 a.m., a business in the 1400 block of South Fern Street was burglarized. Damage was caused and items were tampered with, but nothing was reported stolen.
ARREST MADE IN 2019 BATTERY:
* A 40-year-old Arlington man has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery in connection with a 2019 incident.
According to police, on Dec. 10, 2019, three juveniles were walking in the 300 block of South Irving Street when a suspect began to follow them, then grabbed the buttocks and put his hands around one victim, pulling her toward him. The suspect then fled.
After investigation, the suspect – 40-year-old Playford Ray Resh of Arlington – was arrested on Aug. 13. He was held without bond.
