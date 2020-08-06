News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
CARJACKING:
* On July 25 at 2:06 a.m., an individual exited his vehicle in the 2200 block of Shirlington Road when he was approached by three or four suspects who threatened him, threw him to the ground and stole both personal belongings and his vehicle.
The suspects are described as a black males; the vehicle is a 2018 Kia Forte with Maryland plates.
ROBBERY:
* On July 27 at 5:13 p.m., two individuals met outside a building in the 900 block of 15th Street South for a pre-arranged sale of electronics.
According to police, the individual who had received the item lifted his shirt to expose the handle of a firearm, told the victim to return to the building, then fled in a vehicle without paying.
The suspect is described as a black male, 18 to 21 years old, clean-shaven, with short hair. The vehicle is described as a gold Dodge Durango.
INDECENT EXPOSURE:
* On July 26 at 10 a.m., an individual was walking in the 2100 block of Wilson Boulevard when she felt someone grab her arm from behind, police said.
As she turned around, she observed a naked male who then fled on foot.
Arriving officers, with the assistance of Metro Transit Police, located the suspect and took him into custody without incident.
The suspect – 36-year-old Marcus Hawkins of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and assault-and-battery.
* On July 28 at 7:30 p.m., an individual was working inside a business in the 3200 block of Washington Boulevard when a man entered, placed an order and went to the restroom.
According to police, the suspect then engaged the employee in conversation, began touching himself inappropriately and exposed himself.
The suspect is described as a black male, between 24 and 45 years old, 5’8” to 5’11”, 140 pounds.
BURGLARY:
* On July 26 at 3:43 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1400 block of South Fern Street for a report of an alarm.
Arriving officers located the suspect – 23-year-old Anthony Amphas of the District of Columbia – and took him into custody without incident. He was charged with burglary, destruction of property and two counts of possession of burglarious tools.
* On July 29 at 3:01 a.m., three individuals forced entry into a business in the 5600 block of Lee Highway, causing damage and stealing items of value.
Two suspects are described as white males between 15 and 20 years old. There is no description of the third suspect. Their vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan.
LARCENY FROM AUTO/VEHICLE TAMPERING:
* Sometime between July 23 at 8:30 p.m. and July 24 at 8:15 p.m., a vehicle was stolen in the 6000 block of 28th Street North.
During investigation, it was determined that a second vehicle in the block had been stolen, and that multiple unlocked vehicles were entered and had items of value taken.
* On July 26 at 2:31 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2000 block of North Culpepper Street for a report of an individual pulling the handles of vehicles.
Arriving officers found the suspect in a vehicle, police said. As they attempted to detain him in handcuffs, the suspect fled on foot, they said, before being taken into custody.
The suspect – 27-year-old Isaiah Wynn of the District of Columbia – was arrested, charged with a variety of charges, and was held on bond.
* On July 28 at 4 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1800 block of North Van Buren Street for a report of an individual tampering with autos.
Arriving officers observed a suspect lying in the roadway who then fled in the direction of Falls Church. A search was initiated but did not locate the suspect.
The suspect – described as an Hispanic male in his teens, 5’7”, 145 pounds with a facial tattoo – entered approximately seven unlocked vehicles, rummaged through their contents and stole items of value, police said.
