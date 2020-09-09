News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
ROBBERY:
* On Aug. 30 at 11 p.m., a man was approached at the window counter of a business in the 2300 block of Columbia Pike by a man who attempted to reach inside the window several times, eventually grabbing money that was on the counter.
A brief struggle ensued before the suspect fled with cash. The victim sustained minor injuries.
The suspect is described as a black male.
* On Aug. 30 at 10:35 p.m., police were dispatched to 18th Street South at Crystal Drive for a report of a robbery.
According to police, a suspect approached a victim inside a business and asked for money. When the victim declined, the suspect struck him multiple times, implied he had a firearm and fled on foot.
As the victim exited the building, he was again approached by the suspect, who sprayed him with a fire extinguisher and again fled on foot.
A responding officer observed the suspect in the area of 18th Street South and South Bell Street, and detained him. According to police, investigation revealed that, at around 11:55 p.m., the same suspect allegedly threw a wine bottle at a window nearby, causing it to break.
The suspect – 26-year-old John Smith of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with destruction of property and drunk in public. Robbery charges are pending.
BURGLARY:
* On Aug. 29 at 3:28 a.m., a business in the 1200 block of South Hayes Street was burglarized. Items of value were taken.
The suspect is a black male with slim build, carrying a suitcase.
* On Aug. 30 at 1:10 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Arlington Ridge Road for a report of a breaking-and-entering in progress.
According to police, the victims were awakened by noise and observed the suspect inside their residence.
Arriving officers located the suspect – 40-year-old Bryan Zemanski of Arlington – arrested him and charged him with unlawful entry.
FIRE DEPARTMENT TO BEGIN CARRYING WHOLE BLOOD:
* Beginning the month, the Arlington County Fire Department will carry whole blood as part of a regional EMS initiative to bring lifesaving treatment for patients with major bleeding prior to arriving at the hospital.
The Arlington department joins Loudoun County Fire and Rescue as the first two agencies in the region to participate in the effort, although it is expected to expand across the area.
Major life-threatening bleeding, from trauma or other medical ailments, is traditionally treated by rushing patients to the hospital to receive a blood transfusion; this transport of patients to the hospital in some instances can delay specific treatment for the blood loss for upwards of 30-45 minutes, with the potential of significant worsening or even death.
Recent research has shown that not only is whole blood more beneficial for the patient than blood that has been split into components, but also that early administration is better for patients who critically need blood; it is clear that initiation prior to arrival at a hospital can improve survival.
The Arlington County Fire Department estimates that as many as 30 people per year in the county will benefit from the treatment.
Developed by a regional coalition of EMS experts from the Arlington County Fire Department, Loudoun County Fire Department, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, and the Northern Virginia EMS Council, and partnering with Inova Blood Donor Services, the field whole blood program will allow paramedics to administer this life-saving treatment within the first few minutes of arrival at the patients’ side.
Although not the first EMS agencies in the U.S. to make whole-blood available to ground EMS units, the Northern Virginia region will be the second regional coalition to develop this program nationally, and the first on the East Coast.
The whole-blood program represents cutting-edge EMS treatment, according to Inova Blood Donor Services, and utilizes the most recent medical research and lessons learned from the military.
“With more than 2.5 million people in the Northern Virginia region, this is one of – if not the – largest field administered whole blood program in the nation,” Inova officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.