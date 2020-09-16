News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
MALICIOUS WOUNDING ON LAW ENFORCEMENT:
* On Sept. 8 at 6:25 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2900 block of Columbia Pike for a report of a male, described as intoxicated and acting disorderly, who later was reported to have been fighting with customers and threatening employees.
According to police, the suspect was located outside the business. When officers attempted to handcuff him, he became combative, resisted arrest and assaulted three officers before being subdued, police said.
During the struggle, two officers suffered head injuries and one was kicked and struck. They were taken to an area hospital for what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect – 45-year-old Daniel Michael of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with assault-and-battery on police, two counts of malicious wounding on law enforcement and two counts of assault-and-battery. He was held without bond.
MALICIOUS WOUNDING:
* On Sept. 6 at 12:28 a.m., police were dispatched to Virginia Hospital Center for a report of a previous assault.
According to investigation, while in the 3200 block of 10th Street North, an individual was pushed to the ground, then struck with a closed fist.
The suspect is described as a black male, 5’10” to 6 feet tall, wearing all black.
ROBBERY:
* On Sept. 5 at 12:37 p.m., an individual was walking in the 500 block of North Thomas Street with a friend when two individuals walked past them.
One of the individuals approached the victim from behind and began pulling on her purse. She resisted, but the strap broke and the suspect was able to take the purse and flee.
The suspects are described as males, about 6 feet tall, 280 pounds, wearing surgical masks.
* On Sept. 5 at 1:03 p.m., three male suspects entered a business in the 2300 block of Columbia Pike and attempted to smash a glass display counter with rocks they had concealed in their clothing, police said.
When unsuccessful, the suspects reached over the counter to steal merchandise, then threw merchandise at store employees and attempted to strike one employee while fleeing.
Responding units took two suspects into custody in the 2700 block of Columbia Pike.
One suspect – 18-year-old Delonte Roach of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit felony and eluding police. The second suspect – 19-year-old Raymontae Ford of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit felony and obstruction of justice. Each was held without bond.
* On Sept. 6 at 11:28 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Hayes Street for a report of a ride-share occupant who began acting aggressively in the vehicle and attempted to take cash from the driver.
As the driver attempted to stop the suspect, he was pushed, causing him to fall to the ground and drop his phone. The suspect stole the phone and fled.
The suspect is described as a black male, 30 to 40 years old, 5’10” to 6 feet tall, 180 to 200 pounds.
* On Sept. 9 at 2:39 a.m., two individuals were inside a residence in the 1900 block of North Culpeper Street when one individual asked the other for money.
The second individual requested that the first leave the premises, at which point another person entered and brandished a knife. Two of the individuals rummaged through items of the third, and two of the individuals became engaged in a physical alteration, during which one suffered a small laceration to the hand.
The two suspects stole cash and other items before fleeing. Police did not provide suspect descriptions.
SEXUAL BATTERY:
* On Sept. 8 at 9:50 a.m., an individual was walking on a trail in the 3100 block of Lee Highway when a suspect grabbed her hip and touched her inappropriately.
The victim yelled, prompting the suspect to flee on foot.
The suspect is described as a black male, 35 to 40 years old, with an Afro.
OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE:
* On Sept. 8 at 10:45 a.m., police were dispatched to the 3500 block of Wilson Boulevard for a report of a disorderly individual who allegedly had spit on an employee of a business.
Officers located a subject matching the description at North Oakland Street and 7th Street North. According to police, the individual provided a false name, but was determined to be wanted on a warrant from Maryland.
The suspect fled when officers attempted to handcuff him, police said. He was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.
The suspect – 18-year-old Andre Hicks of Arlington – was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice, identity theft, assault-and-battery and fugitive from justice.
BURGLARY:
* On Sept. 5 between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., a home in the 4600 block of South Four Mile Run Drive was burglarized. Items were taken and other items were tampered with.
* On Sept. 7 at 3:08 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2900 block of South Glebe Road for a report of a business burglar alarm. Investigation revealed that four suspects forced entry to the business, causing damage, and stole numerous items.
The suspects are described as black males, 20 to 30 years old.
* On Sept. 7 at 11 a.m., an individual attempted to gain entry to a home in the 800 block of South Quincy Street.
The suspect is described as a white male, 5’8” to 6 feet tall, in his late 20s or early 30s, average weight, with long blond hair to his shoulders.
MISSILE INTO OCCUPIED DWELLING:
* On Sept. 5 at 5:21 a.m., a known suspect allegedly threw a cinderblock at the victim’s window in the 900 block of South Buchanan Street, causing it to shatter.
A warrant for discharging a firearm or missile in/at an occupied building was obtained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.