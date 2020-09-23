News of crime and punishment from across Arlington this week:
ROBBERY:
* On Sept. 15 at 2:05 a.m., an individual entered a business in the 4200 block of Fairfax Drive, approached the register and requested items from behind the counter.
After the victim retrieved the merchandise, the suspect grabbed items from his hand and stole a jar from the counter, then fled on foot.
The suspect – 42-year-old Andre Romeo of Arlington – was located in the 4200 block of Wilson Boulevard. He was arrested and charged with robbery, petty larceny (third or subsequent offense) and drunk in public.
INDECENT EXPOSURE:
* On Sept. 17 at 11:58 a.m., individuals playing tennis at a court in the 800 block of South Scott Street reported observing a man exposing his genitals and masturbating. The suspect then fled.
The suspect is described as a black male, 30 to 40 years old, bald.
MISSILE INTO OCCUPIED DWELLING:
* On Sept. 12 at 4:05 a.m., a verbal dispute between a group of people in the 3200 block of Columbia Pike escalated when one of the combatants entered the vehicle of a woman and another struck a window of the vehicle, causing it to shatter.
The suspects then fled, followed by the victim, who then became engaged in another verbal altercation but fled when it appeared it might again turn physical.
The suspect who threw the object at the vehicle is described as a black female, in her 20s.
BURGLARY/UNLAWFUL ENTRY:
* On Sept. 12 at 5:15 a.m., a resident of the 1900 block of North Veitch Street was awakened by noise inside his home, and discovered than an individual had gained entry to the property and stolen multiple electronic devices and other items of value.
* On Sept. 12 between 6:30 and 10:45 p.m., a home in the 1200 block of North Quincy Street was burglarized. Items were tampered with, but nothing was reported stolen.
The suspect is described as a white female, 20 to 30 years old.
* On Sept. 13 at 3:06 a.m, police were dispatched to Washington-Liberty High School for a report of an alarm.
According to police, three individuals gained entry to the building, but fled before police arrival. They are described as white males, 15 to 20 years old.
* On Sept. 14 at 2 p.m., individuals returned to their home in the 1400 block of North Taft Street to find an individual on their porch. She left, but at 11:30 p.m. returned and attempted to gain entrance to the residence, police said.
The resident would not let her in, and the individual remained on the porch, requesting entry, police said.
The suspect – 55-year-old Sherrie Watkins of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with unlawful entry.
* On Sept. 17 around 3:45 p.m., a home in the 2700 block of South Walter Reed Drive was burglarized. Items of value were taken.
LARCENY FROM VEHICLE:
* On Sept. 12 at 3:52 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2100 block of North Courthouse Road for a report of someone tampering with vehicles.
According to police, a resident was alerted to motion in the area of his driveway, discovered a suspect entering his vehicle and then confronted the suspect, directing him to leave the property.
Investigation revealed that the suspect also was observed entering another vehicle nearby around the same time.
The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-30s, with a beard and dreadlocks.
ARLINGTON MAN CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY:
* An Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigation by state and local agencies has resulted in the arrest of an Arlington man.
Detectives arrested Luis Hernandez Orozco, 25, and charged him with two counts of possession of child pornography, county police said on Sept. 12. He was held in the Arlington County Detention Facility.
An Arlington detective began investigating the online activities of the suspect after receiving a tip from the Northern Virginia/D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, police said. Following the execution of a search warrant at the suspect’s residence and forensic examination of digital devices, a collection of child pornography was located, police said.
The investigation into the suspect’s online activities is ongoing.
