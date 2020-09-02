News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
MALICIOUS WOUNDING:
* On Aug. 23 at 2:20 a.m., police were dispatched to the 200 block of North Glebe Road for a report of a stabbing.
According to police, officers located a victim suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigation revealed that the victim had exited a restaurant and began walking in the area when he was approached from behind by two suspects, who produced a knife and stabbed him before fleeing.
The suspects are described as Hispanic males.
* A 33-year-old Dundalk, Md., man suffered a gunshot wound and now faces a host of charges following an incident that occurred on Aug. 30 around 5 a.m. in the 3100 block of Columbia Pike.
According to police, security guards were clearing the parking lot of a business when the suspect drew a firearm and discharged toward the crowd. The security guards, who were licensed to carry firearms, returned fire. The suspect returned fire before fleeing in a vehicle, police said.
According to police, officers located and stopped the suspect in the vehicle at 9th Street South and South Walter Reed Drive, and transported him to an area hospital for treatment of what was described as a superficial wound.
Once medically cleared, the suspect – 33-year-old Yared Denbu – was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm.
Police believe the event was an isolated incident between the parties. Anyone with information to assist the investigation is asked to call the Arlington County Police Department’s homicide/robbery unit at (703) 228-4180, or provide information through Arlington County Crime Solvers at (866) 411-TIPS.
CARJACKING:
* On Aug. 25 at 1:37 p.m., an individual was inside his vehicle in the 1500 block of Crystal Drive when he was approached by two suspects – one displaying a handgun, the other a knife – who forced him to exit his vehicle, then stole it, traveling northbound on Richmond Highway.
The suspects are described as black males in their early 20s. The vehicle is described as a 2013 BMW X3.
ARMED ROBBERY:
* On Aug. 26 at 9:30 p.m., a verbal dispute inside a business in the 800 block of North Lincoln Street escalated outside the business, in which an individual brandished a knife, cut the bag another individual was holding, and stole items from the bag as well as cash.
The suspect, and an accomplice, then fled.
The first suspect is described as a light-skinned male, 5’8”, 160 pounds, with facial hair. The second suspect is described as a tan-skinned male, 5’8”, 240 pounds, wearing glasses, a blue surgical mask, pink button-down shirt, khaki shorts and white shoes.
* On Aug. 28 at 3:21 a.m., Arlington police were dispatched to the intersection of Columbia Pike and South Walter Reed Drive for a report of a brandishing.
According to police, a tow-truck driver was securing a vehicle prior to removing it when he was approached by the suspect, who allegedly brandished a firearm, threatened the victim and demanded the release of the vehicle.
The victim complied, and the suspect fled the scene.
Responding officers located the vehicle, unoccupied and parked, at 9th Street South and South Monroe Street, then located the suspect walking in the area.
According to police, the suspect fled on foot. After successful deployment of a taser-like device, the suspect was taken into custody.
The suspect – 29-year-old Drake Anthony Jr. of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged with robbery, brandishing a firearm, reckless handling of a firearm, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, obstruction of justice, carrying a concealed weapon and reckless driving. He was held without bond.
ROBBERY:
* On Aug. 23 at 2:54 a.m., an individual was visting the hotel room of an individual known to him, when the suspect stole items and assaulted the victim, police said.
The suspect then fled. The victim did not require medical treatment.
The suspect is described as a light-skinned, mixed-race male.
* On Aug. 23 at 12:17 p.m., two individuals were in a hotel room in the 2700 block of Richmond Highway when a verbal dispute escalated into a physical confrontation, resulting in the victim being thrown to the ground.
The suspect then stole the victim’s car keys and fled in her vehicle before police arrival, police said.
The suspect is described as a black male, 5’11” to 6’1”, 140 to 150 pounds with long blond dreadlocks.
* On Aug. 24 at 11:45 a.m., an individual was in a home in the 3600 block of South Glebe Road when he became agitated and demanded money from the victim, police said.
The suspect then attempted to grab items of value, resulting in a brief struggle, before he fled.
The suspect is described as a black male, 5’10”, 180 pounds.
LARCENY FROM AUTO:
* Between Aug. 23 at 9 p.m. and Aug. 24 at 5:30 a.m., three vehicles were ransacked in the 2700 block of South Fern Street and 2000 block of South Eads Street.
Airbags were taken from the vehicles.
