News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
MALICIOUS WOUNDING:
* On Dec. 10 at 1:08 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1600 block of McKinley Road for a report of a stabbing that occurred at around 2 a.m. that morning.
According to police, a taxi driver had completed a trip and, upon exiting, the passenger produced a knife, reached into the front seat and struck the victim multiple times, causing lacerations. The suspect then fled on food.
The suspect is described as a white male, 5’6”, 180 to 200 pounds, with curly black hair.
The victim sustained minor injuries, sought treatment at a local hospital and subsequently notified police.
* On Dec. 10 at 10:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1200 block of North Kenilworth St. for a report of a stabbing that had occurred approximately three hours earlier.
According to police, a man was approached by three individuals at approximately 8:30 p.m. After a brief verbal exchange, one suspect displayed a knife. The victim and suspect became engaged in a physical altercation, during which the suspects assaulted the victim, who was stabbed several times.
The suspects are described as three white males.
The victim sought treatment at a local hospital for non-life-threatening wounds, at which time police were contacted.
SEXUAL BATTERY:
* On Dec. 10 at 5:12 p.m., three juveniles were walking in the 300 block of South Irving Street when an individual began following them.
According to police, the suspect then approached a female victim and grabbed her buttocks while placing his hands around her, pulling her toward him.
The victim pushed the suspect away and yelled for help, and the suspect fled.
The suspect is described as a white male, 30 to 40 years old, 5’7” to 5’9”, with a lanky build.
MISSILE INTO OCCUPIED DWELLING:
* On Dec. 12 at 8:28 p.m., police were dispatched to North George Mason Drive at 27th Street North for a brandishing report.
According to police, two vehicles were driving on North George Mason Drive when one driver attempted to signal the other to turn his lights on. The second driver then displayed what later was determined likely to be a pellet gun.
The victim allowed the suspect vehicle to pass him, but that vehicle later pulled over and began following the victim again.
The victim then heard the sound of two objects striking his vehicle, causing minor damage, and observed the suspect vehicle turn onto another street.
BURGLARY:
* On Dec. 11 at 1:50 a.m., a business in the 5800 block of Washington Boulevard was burglarized. Damage was caused and cash and items of value were taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.