News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
MALICIOUS WOUNDING:
* On Dec. 30 at 10:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 900 block of South Columbus Street for a report of a physical altercation taking place.
According to police, a suspect verbally threatened the victim and struck him with a glass bottle, causing lacerations.
The suspect – 49-year-old Saruuljargal Jamiyan of Arlington – was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.
* On Dec. 29 at 3:45 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1600 block of South Joyce Street for a report of shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers located a male subject suffering from a gunshot wound. The subject was transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation determined that a dispute between known parties preceded the shooting. All parties involved have been identified, police said.
* On Jan. 1 at 2:10 a.m., a verbal dispute in the 1300 block of North Nelson Street escalated into a physical altercation, during which time a suspect allegedly struck the victim with a glass bottle, causing lacerations.
The suspect fled prior to police arrival.
ATTEMPTED ARMED ROBBERY:
* On Dec. 31 at 5 p.m., a delivery driver was returning to his vehicle in the 400 block of South Edgewood Street when he was approached by an individual who brandished a firearm and demanded cash.
The victim refused, and kicked the suspect before entering his vehicle and driving away.
The suspect fled the scene on foot. He is described as an Hispanic male, 5’10”.
ROBBERY:
* On Dec. 27 at 1:02 a.m., an individual in a parking garage in the 2800 block of Clarendon Boulevard was assaulted. The suspect took the victim’s phone and fled, with the victim suffering minor injuries.
The suspect is described as a male, possibly from South America, with a “slightly bigger” build.
* On Dec. 30 at 11:19 a.m., police responded to a reported bank robbery in the 2200 block of Wilson Boulevard.
According to police, the suspect entered the bank, passed a note to the teller implying he had a weapon and demanding money, then fled the scene after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.
Officers located the suspect – 42-year-old Derrick Graham of no fixed address – on the platform of the Clarendon Metro station. He was charged with robbery and was held without bond.
BRANDISHING:
* On Dec. 27, a man was at his vehicle in the 2400 block of South Oakland Street when a man known to him approached. The two became embroiled in a verbal dispute before separating.
Later in the day, the suspect approached a residence the victim was inside, made threats against him and allegedly brandishing a firearm, police said.
Warrants were obtained for brandishing a firearm and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
PEEPING:
* On Dec. 27 at 6:30 a.m., a woman was inside her home in the 3800 block of Columbia Pike and observed a man at her window.
The victim yelled at the suspect, prompting him to flee.
The suspect is described as a black male, over 6 feet tall.
INDECENT EXPOSURE:
* On Jan. 2 at 2:17 p.m., police were dispatched to a business in the 3500 block of South Clark Street for a report of a man who had been asked earlier by management to leave the establishment.
According to police, the suspect began acting disorderly inside the business and entered the women’s restroom, where officers located him exposing himself in the sauna.
The suspect – 28-year-old Wayne Hall of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged with trespassing, indecent exposure, drunk in public and public masturbation.
BURGLARY:
* Sometime between Dec. 9 and Dec. 30, a home in the 900 block of South Lincoln Street was burglarized. Items of value were reported taken.
* On Dec. 27 at 3 a.m., a business in the 2600 block of Richmond Highway was burglarized. The suspects are described as black males, one 20 to 30 years old, 130 to 150 pounds, 5’9” to 6 feet tall, and a black male, 20 to 28 years old, 5’5” to 5’8”.
LARCENY:
* On Dec. 27 at 8:51 a.m., police determined the tires and rims were stolen from two vehicles in the 1700 blocks of North Troy and North Rhodes streets.
* On Jan. 2 at 1:01 a.m., a suspect or suspects smashed windows of approximately 19 vehicles in the 4200 block of Wilson Boulevard, stealing items of value.
