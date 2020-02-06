News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
CARJACKING:
* On Jan. 30 at 10:15 p.m., a woman was at her vehicle in the 800 block of Army Navy Drive when a suspect approached her from behind, brandished a firearm, demanded keys and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, a gray Toyota Corolla.
The suspect is described as a black male, 5’10” to 6 feet tall, with a skinny build.
ARMED ROBBERY:
* On Jan. 29 at 8:54 p.m., a man entered a business in the 3500 block of Lee Highway, approached an employee behind the counter, displayed a firearm and threatened the employee before taking cash from the register.
The suspect then forced the employee upstairs and forced entry into a secure office, causing damage. Nothing additional was reported stolen from the office.
The suspect is described as a black male, 25 or 26 years old, 5’8” to 6 feet tall.
ROBBERY:
* On Jan. 24 at 7:54 p.m., police were dispatched to the 900 block of North Stafford Street for a reported fight.
Investigation revealed that, as an individual was walking in the area, he observed two others sitting down, and became engaged in a conversation with them. The two individuals then demanded the victim’s possessions, prompting the victim to attempt to walk away.
The suspects caught up with the victim, assaulted him and took cash.
The first suspect is described as a white male, about 16 years old, 6 feet tall. The second suspect is an Hispanic male, 5’4”, 16 years old.
* On Jan. 27 at 4:40 a.m., an individual approached a store clerk in the 400 block of 23rd Street South and attempted to strike him, then went behind the counter and took cigarettes before fleeing.
The suspect is described as a black male, with a partial beard.
GRAND LARCENY:
* On Jan. 25 at 11:49 p.m., three individuals entered a business in the 3600 block of Columbia Pike and then left without paying for merchandise they carried out.
A lookout was broadcast, and an officer on patrol located the suspect vehicle in a nearby parking lot. While the officer was attempted to make contact with the occupants, the driver of the vehicle struck two vehicles in the lot in an attempt to exit, police said.
One suspect was apprehended in the vehicle, while the other two fled on foot. One of the two was arrested after a pursuit.
During the investigation, one of the suspects was determined to have been involved in a prior larceny case, police said.
The first suspect – 26-year-old Kentrell Devaughn of Washington – was arrested and charged with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of conspiracy to commit grand larceny, possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance and destruction of property. He was held without bond.
The second suspect – 54-year-old Jeffrey Keith of Washington – was charged with grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny, and was held without bond.
