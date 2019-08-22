News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
MALICIOUS WOUNDING:
* On Aug. 8 at 3:06 a.m., a verbal dispute at the drive-through of a restaurant in the unit block of North Glebe Road escalated to a physical altercation when several suspects assaulted an individual.
The suspects fled before police arrival. The victim was treated on the scene.
The suspect are described as black males, one 6 feet tall and the other 5’10”, each with slim builds.
* On Aug. 11 at 2:54 a.m., police responded to the 4600 block of South Four Mile Run Drive for a report of a man suffering from lacerations.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The suspect – 30-year-old Jeffrey Melendez of Arlington – was arrested and charged with malicious wounding. He was held without bond.
ROBBERY:
* On Aug. 8 at 4:09 p.m. during a dispute in the 1700 block of Crystal Drive, an individual threw an item at another person and threatened to physically harm him unless he received a payment.
The suspect left after receiving a check. The victim was not injured.
The suspect – 32-year-old Jeremy Snell of Lexington Park, Md. – was arrested and charged with robbery and larceny.
• On Aug. 10 at 8:47 a.m., officers on patrol in the 2000 block of Clarendon Boulevard were flagged down by an employee of a business, who reported a robbery in progress.
Officers observed two suspects fleeing the scene, and took one into custody following a foot pursuit.
The suspect – 29-year-old Deonte Johnson of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with robbery, identity theft, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of burglarious tools, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of justice. He was held without bond.
The second suspect is described as a black male.
* On Aug. 10 at 8:58 p.m., an individual was walking in the 900 block of South Dinwiddie Street when he was approached by two unknown males who assaulted him and fled after stealing personal property.
The suspects are described as black males in their teens, 5’10”, with average builds.
* On Aug. 11 at 2:54 p.m., a suspect entered a business in the 3100 block of Wilson Boulevard, went behind the counter, threatened an employee and stole merchandise, police said.
The suspect is described as a black male, in his 40s, approximately 5’8” to 5’10” with a medium build.
* On Aug. 14 at 1:43 a.m., a man entered a business in the 4600 block of King Street, displayed a firearm, approached an employee and demanded cash from the register.
The suspect assaulted the employee before stealing cash. The victim was treated on the scene by medics.
The suspect is described as a black male, 5’11” to 6’4”, 175 to 200 pounds, with an athletic build.
PEEPING:
* On Aug. 14 at 10:19 p.m., police were dispatched to a report of a prowler in the 1900 block of Columbia Pike after victims observed a man looking into their residence through a glass door.
When the residents attempted to investigate, the suspect fled on foot.
The suspect is described as a white male, 5’8” to 6 feet tall, 250 pounds, with a beard.
UNLAWFUL ENTRY:
* On Aug. 9 at 9:52 a.m., a garage door and window were found open at a home in the 1800 block of North Highland Street. Nothing was reported stolen.
* On Aug. 10 at 1:03 a.m., residents of a home in the 800 block of North Jackson Street returned home to find an individual inside the home. The suspect then fled.
Nothing was reported taken.
The suspect is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, 20 to 30 years old, with blond hair.
LARCENY FROM AUTO:
* On Aug. 10 at 10:28 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Fort Myer Drive, where it was discovered that three vehicles had had windows smashed and items removed.
