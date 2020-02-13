News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
MALICIOUS WOUNDING:
* On Feb. 3 at 6:20 p.m., police responded to the 4200 block of 2nd Road North for a report of an assault, and found a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.
According to police, the victim and a suspect had become engaged in a verbal dispute inside a residence, and the victim was stabbed with a knife before the suspect fled.
Following investigation, the suspect – 58-year-old Debbie Williams of Arlington – was arrested, charged with aggravated malicious wounding, and was held without bond.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
ROBBERY:
* On Feb. 1 at 3:10 a.m., an individual exited a vehicle in the 400 block of 12th Street South and was walking to his home when he was approached by three men, who assaulted him, stole his phone and personal belongings, and fled on foot.
Responding officers took one suspect into custody. A petition for robbery was obtained for the juvenile.
The victim suffered minor injuries.
CARJACKING:
* The Arlington County Police Department is investigating a series of carjackings that have occurred in recent weeks in the Pentagon City area.
The incidents occurred on Jan. 19, 23 and 30 and Feb. 4 on Army Navy Drive, South Hayes Street and South Joyce Street. During three of the incidents, vehicles were stolen; two of the vehicles subsequently were recovered in the District of Columbia.
The suspects in each incident were described as black males.
Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call Detective S. King at (703) 228-4243 or e-mail seking@arlingtonva.us. Information also can be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at (866) 411-TIPS.
GRAND LARCENY:
* On Feb. 4 at 2:15 p.m., police were called after a car-rental agency in the 800 block of Army Navy Drive discovered seven vehicles missing during an inventory.
The thefts were estimated to have occurred from September 2019 to Feb. 4. All stolen vehicles were described as four-door Toyota sedans, white or gray in color.
BURGLARY:
* On Jan. 31 at 7:55 a.m., a business in the 2600 block of Richmond Highway was burglarized. Items of value were taken.
The suspect is described as a white male, 40 to 50 years old.
* On Jan. 31 at 11:35 a.m., a business in the 2300 block of Pershing Drive was burglarized. Nothing was reported taken, but damage was caused.
The four suspects are described as black males.
UNLAWFUL ENTRY:
* On Feb. 2 at 6:28 p.m., a resident of the 800 block of North Kensington Street observed an individual in her rear yard, but the suspect fled before police arrival.
* On Feb. 5 at 6 p.m., entry was forced to an occupied hotel room in the 1600 block of Arlington Boulevard. After seeing individuals in the room, the suspect fled.
The suspect is described as a white male, young, 5’6” to 5’9”, with blond hair and beard.
ATTEMPTED BURGLARY:
* Sometime between Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. and Feb. 1 at 10:12 a.m., an attempt was made to enter a business in the 2500 block of Shirlington Road. Damage was caused.
