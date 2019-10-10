News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
SEXUAL BATTERY:
* On Oct. 2 around 10:25 p.m., a woman was walking in the 4800 block of Fairfax Drive when she was approached by a man, who grabbed her from behind and touched her inappropriately, police said.
A brief struggle ensued, causing the victim to fall to the ground and sustain minor injuries. The suspect then fled.
The suspect is described as a male, 5’7”, with a skinny build.
ROBBERY:
* On Sept. 26 at about 1:30 a.m., a verbal altercation in the 3100 block of Clarendon escalated into a physical assault.
During the melée, the suspect stole personal belongings of the victim before fleeing, police said. The victim sustained minor injuries but did not require medical treatment.
* On Sept. 28 at 12:30 p.m., a man approached the vehicle of an individual in the 2700 block of Wilson Boulevard and attempted to engage several people in conversation before they entered the vehicle.
According to police, the suspect then threatened victims and attempted to flee with the purse of one of them. With the assistance of two bystanders, the suspect was stopped and the purse was recovered.
The suspect fled prior to police arrival. He is described as a black male with light skin, 5’10” to 6’2”, 165 to 185 pounds.
BURGLARY:
* On Sept. 22 around 10:20 p.m., a business in the 1800 block of North Lynn Street was burglarized. Cash was taken.
The suspect is described as a black male, 20 to 25 years old, 5’8” to 5’10”, with an average build.
* Sometime between Sept. 28 at 11:15 p.m. and Sept. 29 at 1:10 a.m., a business in the 1600 block of South Glebe Road was burglarized.
Items of value were taken, and damage was caused.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY:
* Sometime between Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. and Oct. 2 at 8:30 a.m., tires were slashed and paint was scratched on approximately 10 vehicles in the 4200 block of 11th Street North.
