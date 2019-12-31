News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT:
* On Dec. 24 at 8:28 p.m., a witness reported an individual looking into homes and vehicles along Shirlington Road at 25th Street South.
Responding officers attempted to contact the suspect, but he fled on foot, police said, before he was detained.
While placing the suspect in handcuffs, he actively resisted and bit an officer, police said.
The suspect – 37-year-old Kevin Colonius Gwalthey of Arlington – was arrested and charged with assault-and-battery on police and obstruction of justice.
* On Dec. 26 at 12:40 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1600 block of North Taylor Street for a report of an individual acting disorderly at a home.
According to police, the suspect struck a responding officer, then actively resisted and a brief struggle ensued before he was detained.
The suspect – 43-year-old Kevin Robinson of Kensington – was arrested and charged with assault-and-battery on police and obstruction of justice.
ARMED ROBBERY:
* On Dec. 23 at 10:03 p.m., two individuals entered a business in the unit block of South Carlin Springs Road, displayed a firearm and demanded cash before fleeing on foot.
The suspects are described as thin black males.
MALICIOUS WOUNDING:
* On Dec. 20 at 3:18 p.m., police were dispatched to the 3100 block of 9th Road North after a verbal dispute between two individuals escalated and one threw a knife at the other, causing injury.
The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival, but warrants were obtained for malicious wounding.
The victim was treated at a local hospital for injuries described as non-life-threatening.
ROBBERY:
* On Dec. 25 at 6 p.m., police were dispatched to the 4200 block of Wilson Boulevard, where an individual had been observed allegedly concealing merchandise. When approached by an employee, the suspect produced a bottle of pepper spray and assaulted the employee.
The suspect –54-year-old Patrick Riley of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged with robbery and malicious wounding by caustic agent. He was held without bond.
BRANDISHING:
* On Dec. 21 at 1:57 p.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of Army Navy Drive for a report of a man with a gun entering a parked vehicle.
The suspect is described as a black male, tall.
BURGLARY:
* On Dec. 25 at 12:40 a.m., a business in the 1000 block of North Fillmore Street was burglarized.
The suspect is described as a black male, 50 to 60 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds.
LARCENY FROM AUTO:
* Between Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. and Dec. 20 at 8 a.m., vehicles in the 1400 block of 28th Street South, 1500 block of 28th Street South, 2300 block of 25th Street South and 2500 block of South Adams Street were entered and airbags were taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.