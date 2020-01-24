News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
MALICIOUS WOUNDING:
* On Jan. 10 at 6:44 p.m., a woman entered a business in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street, discharged pepper spray at a man and then fled.
The suspect is described as a black female, 5’10” to 6 feet tall.
* On Jan. 13 at 3:11 p.m., police were dispatched to the 4000 block of 5th Road North after an incident at a towing-company impound lot.
According to investigation, the suspect allegedly accelerated his vehicle in an attempt to get out of the lot without paying the charges. He struck an employee, a dumpster and a power pole before fleeing the scene, police said.
The suspect – 27-year-old Gigssa Bekele Bengessa of Fairfax – was located nearby. He was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, destruction of property and defrauding a garagekeeper, and was held without bond.
The employee was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
ASSAULT-AND-BATTERY:
* On Jan. 12 at 4:21 p.m., police were dispatched to the 4300 block of 17th Street North for a report of a burglary in progress at a home under construction.
The suspect – 21-year-old Derek Eddy of no fixed address – was taken into custody. During the course of the investigation, Eddy was determined to be a suspect in an earlier assault-and-battery, in which he inappropriately touched a female victim at the intersection of 16th Street North and North Glebe Road, police said.
Eddy was charged with unlawful entry, assault-and-battery and identity theft, and was held without bond.
ROBBERY:
* On Jan. 10 at 4 p.m., two individuals entered a business in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street and attempted to take merchandise.
Employees attempted to stop them from leaving, but the suspects threatened them with a taser. They then fled.
The suspects are described as black females, one 5’3” and the other 5’8”.
* On Jan. 11 at 6:54 p.m., an employee at a business in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street attempted to stop a shoplifter when the suspect swung his arm at her, striking her.
The suspect is described as a black male.
ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT:
* On Jan. 16 at 8:51 p.m., police responded to the 2100 block of 15th Street North for a man reportedly drinking beer inside a pharmacy.
According to police, they asked the man to leave, but he refused.
While taking the suspect into custody, he actively resisted and kicked two officers, police said, and continued to act disorderly as he was escorted from the business.
The suspect – 29-year-old Amicar Funes-Leon of Woodbridge – was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery on police, obstruction of justice and drunk in public.
RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE:
* On Jan. 13 at 2:24 p.m., a woman observed her vehicle being stolen, and contacted police.
Arriving officers located the vehicle, observed three juvenile suspects exit and flee on foot at 24th Road South and South Lowell Street. They were taken into custody.
During the investigation, two other vehicles previously reported stolen were located.
The first suspect was served with juvenile petitions for two counts of motor-vehicle theft. The second suspect was released on a summons for possession of marijuana. Charges are pending for the third suspect.
BURGLARY:
* On Jan. 10 at 2:45 p.m., an individual gained entry to a vehicle in the 6000 block of 5th Place North, stole items of value, then entered a residence, where he came into contact with a resident. The suspect fled on foot.
During the investigation, it was determined that an additional vehicle in the area was rummaged through; items were taken.
The suspect is described as an Hispanic male, in his late teens or early 20s.
* On Jan. 11 between 11 a.m. and 7:19 p.m., a home in the 1300 block of South Quincy Street was burglarized. Damage was caused, and items were taken.
* On Jan. 12 at 11:24 p.m., a group of individuals forced entry to a business in the 3500 block of Lee Highway and stole nine vehicles. One of the vehicles later was recovered.
* On Jan 14, the victim of a previous theft in the 1900 block of North Moore Street contacted police after observing the suspect in the area.
The suspect – 19-year-old Deandre McKnight of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged with commercial burglary.
* On Jan. 15 at 3 p.m., a resident of the 2200 block of 26th Street South heard noise from a bedroom and, upon investigating, observed an open window with items moved around. No items were reported missing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.