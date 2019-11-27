News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
ARMED ROBBERY:
* On Nov. 16 at 3:36 a.m., an individual was walking in the 1800 block of North Highland Street when he was approached by three individuals, who each displayed a firearm and demanded the victim empty his pockets.
The suspects stole personal belongings before fleeing. They are described as black males, 18 to 20 years old, 5’10” to 6 feet tall.
SEXUAL BATTERY:
* On Nov. 18 at around 3:45 p.m., a woman was approached in the 4200 block of Wilson Boulevard by a man who reached around her and grabbed her buttocks.
The suspect is described as a male, either 5’11” or 6 feet tall.
SHOPLIFTING:
* On Nov. 15 at 3:35 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Wilson Boulevard for a report of a larceny in progress.
After a brief scuffle with an employee, the suspects fled the store before police arrival, but a responding officer observed two who matched the broadcast description. One of the suspects complied with the officer’s instructions to stop while the other fled.
Additional units located the fleeing suspect, who was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.
The first suspect – 21-year-old Kennedy Molder of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II substance, providing false ID and three counts of petty larceny, and was served with an outstanding warrant from Fairfax County.
The second suspect – 19-year-old Camren Pratt of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged with four counts of petty larceny.
GRAND LARCENY:
* On Nov. 17 at 1:56 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1200 block of North Taft Street for a report of a vehicle that had been stolen.
According to a witness, four men were seen tampering with vehicles in the parking lot. All four entered the vehicle and fled in it.
With the assistance of the Metropolitan Police Department, the vehicle was later located and recovered in the District of Columbia.
BURGLARY:
* On Nov. 5 between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., a home in the 1200 block of North Rolfe Street was burglarized. Nothing was reported missing.
* On Nov. 21 at 8:43 a.m., a business in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street was burglarized. Items of value were taken.
The suspect is described as a dark-skinned male.
