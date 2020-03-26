News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
ASSAULT-AND-BATTERY:
* On March 18 at 4:56 p.m., police responded to the 1200 block of South Hayes Street for a report of an assault on a cab driver.
According to police, the driver of the taxi was seated in his parked vehicle when a group of six juveniles approached. One opened the passenger door and began rummaging through property.
The victim then exited his vehicle and confronted the group, at which point a second suspect struck him from behind. The group then fled with the victim’s phone and cash.
An arriving officer located three of the suspects and took them into custody without incident. The three others were located by additional officers after brief foot pursuits.
Several of the suspects were charged with a number of crimes, including assault-and-battery, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit a felony and conspiracy to commit grand larceny.
The victim was treated on the scene by medics for minor injuries.
ROBBERY:
* On March 17 at 11:41 p.m., an individual entered a business in the 1800 block of Wilson Boulevard and was recognized as someone who previously had stolen merchandise, police said.
An employee yelled at the suspect to exit the store, but the suspect ignored the directive. As the employee began to force the suspect out of the store, the suspect assaulted the employee and fled, police said. Arriving officers located the suspect and took him into custody.
The suspect – 20-year-old Salah Lahliqi of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with robbery.
* On March 18 at 3:57 a.m., police responded to Virginia Hospital Center for a report of an assault that had taken place earlier.
Investigation determined that the victim was walking in the area of Henderson Road and North Thomas Street with a friend when he observed two individuals behind him.
The friend went into a home and the victim stayed outside, at which point, he was assaulted and had his phone stolen.
The suspects are described as black males, 25 to 30 years old, 5’10”, 140 to 170 pounds.
The victim was treated for minor injuries.
BRANDISHING:
* On March 13 at 11:41 p.m., police responded to 23rd Street South at Richmond Highway for a report of an individual with a gun.
Investigation determined that an individual witnessed the suspect approach a parked, occupied vehicle and yell profanities while tapping on the window. The suspect then left.
The witness followed the suspect, confronting him in another location, at which time the suspect brandished a firearm before fleeing.
The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black ski mask.
BURGLARY:
* On March 15 between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m., a business in the 1400 block of South Fern Street was burglarized. Damage was caused, and cash was taken.
* On March 15 at 1:10 a.m., individuals were in their home in the 1600 block of North Abingdon Street when someone unknown to them gained entry, police said.
A victim yelled at the intruder and escorted him out of the home.
Arriving officers found the suspect outside the home, kicking the exterior in an effort to regain entry. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.
The suspect – 27-year-old William Josephson of Arlington – was arrested and charged with unlawful entry and drunk in public.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY:
* Officers were dispatched to the vicinity of North Rhodes Street at Wilson Boulevard on March 14 at 12:45 a.m. for a report of vehicle tampering, and took into custody an individual matching the description of witnesses.
According to police, approximately 17 vehicles had been damaged in various ways.
The suspect – 33-year-old Zachary Fithian of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged with public intoxication and destruction of property. He was released on bond.
