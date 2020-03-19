News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
MALICIOUS WOUNDING:
* On March 7 at 4:18 p.m., a verbal dispute between known individuals escalated when the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times, police said.
The victim received treatment on scene and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The suspect – 28-year-old Stephanie Batol of Fairfax – was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding.
* On March 12 at 11:44 p.m., a dispute among known individuals inside a home in the unit block of North Piedmont Street escalated into a physical altercation when the victim was struck multiple times, police said.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries described as serious but non-life-threatening.
Investigation is ongoing, police said.
WEAPONS VIOLATION:
* On March 7 at 3:45 a.m., police were alerted to a report of shots fired in the 2600 block of South Troy Street. Police canvassed the area but found no evidence or victims of a shooting.
At 2:24 p.m. that same day, officers were again dispatched to the vicinity for a report of shell casings being located. Officers located and collected the casings.
The investigation is continuing.
BURGLARY:
* Sometime between Feb. 4 and March 9, someone attempted to enter a residence in the 5000 block of 9th Street South. Damage was caused, but entry was not gained.
* March 6 at 2:51 a.m., a business in the 400 block of 12th Street South was burglarized. Cash was taken.
The suspect is described as a black male.
